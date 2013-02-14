Just In
Valentine's Day 2020: Chicken Pasta Recipe That You Must Try At Home
Do you believe in magic? Probably not. But how about some ancient Chinese medicine? The secret of love lies in some Chinese spices. So if you really want to cast a spell of love on your man, you can try making Chinese style pasta for him. This Valentine's Day recipe is a combination of two potent aphrodisiacs, the Chinese spices and yor culinary skills. The Chinese spices used in this pasta recipe will induce love. And your own culinary skills for making Chinese pasta will also make your guy fall for you.
Chinese style pasta is a recipe that will make this Valentine's Day, the most special one in your life. This pasta recipe combines the spices of China with the cuisine of Italy. Chinese pasta is the perfect dish for the contemporary globe trotter.
Serves: 2
Preparation Time: 20 minutes
Cooking Time 30 minutes
Ingredients
- Pasta- 1 cup
- Chicken (boneless)- 100 grams
- Mushrooms- 8 (diced)
- Onion- 1 (diced)
- Garlic pods- 8 (minced)
- Green chillies- 4 (chopped)
- Onion greens- 4 stalks (chopped)
- Tomato sauce- 2tbsp
- Vinegar- 1tbsp
- Soy sauce- 1tbsp
- Chinese grass or ajinomotto- 1 pinch
- Corn Flour- 2tbsp
- Egg- 1
- Salt- as per taste
- Oil- 2tbsp
Procedure
- Boil the chicken and pasta separately. Drain away the water and keep the pasta aside.
- Beat the egg and pour it into the corn flour. Add 1tbsp water, 1 chopped green chilli and salt.
- Beat the mixture to get a thick batter.
- Heat oil in a deep bottomed pan. Now dip the boiled chicken in batter and deep fry it in the pan.
- This will take about 5-6 minutes. Stain the fried chicken and keep it aside.
- Now add mushrooms to the pan. Saute on a low flame for 2 minutes and strain them. Keep the mushrooms with the fried chicken.
- Add onions to the pan now. Saute for another 4 minutes on a low flame. Then add the garlic and green chillies.
- Cook for 2-3 minutes more on a low flame and then add onion greens.
- After a minute, add soy sauce, tomato sauce and vinegar. Also add salt and Chinese grass at this time.
- Mix up all the ingredients and cook for 1 minute. Add 1 cup of water and bring it to boil.
- Add the fried chicken and mushrooms. Cover and cook for 5-7 minutes on a low flame.
- Now that the sauce thickens, add the boiled pasta to the pan. Cook for 2-3 minutes more.
Chinese style pasta is ready to serve. Share this dish of love with your beloved and get caught up in the spell of love. Share your own Valentine's Day recipes with us!