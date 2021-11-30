Tennis Star Maria Sharapova Inspires Us To Try The Dewy-Fresh Wet Makeup Look This Winters Women Fashion oi-Devika Tripathi

Recently, Maria Sharapova graced the BFA (British Fashion Awards) 2021 and she opted for the wet look. The ace tennis star wore a dress made out of plastic water bottles, supporting sustainability and following the theme, the wet makeup and hairstyle actually went well with her outfit. She looked gorgeous in her ensemble that was designed by Iris Van Herpen and her makeup was minimal but striking. So, let's decode her makeup look.

So, there was dewiness to her makeup look, which made her look fresh and natural. Her makeup look was intense and done in a way that accentuated her features. It was a glossy look, which she carried but it was an understated one. To achieve a makeup, look like hers, first make sure your skin is hydrated. As a result, moisturize your skin and apply facial oil. You can also use glosses and glitter-free highlighters together with light gel and balm for luminescent finish. Oh yes, finally do apply, setting spray for the dewy-fresh look like hers. The kohl was partly-applied but impeccably and the lip shade was brown-toned.

The puffed wet hairstyle rounded out her look and it was partly-tied. Maria Sharapova looked amazing as ever and so, what do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, November 30, 2021, 18:40 [IST]