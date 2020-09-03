Teachers’ Day 2020: Hairstyles To Glam Up For The Virtual Celebration Women Fashion oi-Monika Khajuria

Teachers' Day is celebrated every year on 5 September to appreciate the teachers for their hard work and contribution in building our society. Teachers are truly the important pillars of our society and they deserve all the admiration. The day is celebrated with enthusiasm in educational institutions with teachers dressing up and enjoying their day. This year, however, is different.

With the Coronavirus pandemic limiting us to our homes, traditional education has taken a backseat and virtual classes have become the new normal. So, if you are celebrating Teachers' Day, it is most probably going to be a virtual celebration. That shouldn't mean that you should compromise on the glam. This is your day and you ought to dress up.

If you are too lazy at home to do the whole jazz of getting dressed up and glammed up, you have a smart solution for you- get creative with your hairstyle. The virtual celebration gives you enough room to play with your make-up and hair while keeping your attire not-so-glamorous.

With that in mind, we have listed for you five hairstyles that you can use to look glamourous for the virtual celebration this Teachers' Day.

1. The Classic Bun Until you are a bun kind of girl, we reserve the bun hairstyles for special occasion. And if you are teacher, what is more special that this day, right? This low bun doesn't require much efforts of accessories to look elegant. Give a lift to your front hair and tie all of your hair at the back in a low bun. You can tease the front hair later to get a little messy look. 10 Ultimate Party Hairstyles With Saree That Are Suitable For Hair Of All Length You can wear anything with this look and it will look stunning. If you are planning to wear a saree, this is the one we'll suggest you go for. Light touches of make-up- a nude lipstick, kajal, and mascara- will make this look even more beautiful. 2. The Retro Waves Lockdown has inspired many of us to experiment with our hair. The most popular trend being chopping off your lengths. If you have also gone for the short quarantine hair, you are going to love this look. Part your hair from the side that you prefer and curl your hair in thick curls. Tuck the hair at the shorter parting behind your back and let the hair from the larger parting fall on the side of your face. This will give your look a graceful retro touch. 3. The Bold Topknot If you are wearing a bright dress, bold lip or a statement piece of jewellery, or all of these(just like Kalki), you would want to keep your hair out of your face to prevent any mess. And what better than a top knot to do the job! Gather all of your hair at the very top of your head and tie it into a top knot. Pull a few strands of hair at the front to frame your face and you are done. This simple hairstyle, while making you look gorgeous, allow the others elements of your look to shine. 4. Straight And Stunning Beauty trends will come and go but straight hair will never lose its charm. If you are no hair expert(like many of us) and the thought of styling your hair makes you anxious, don't worry. We've got your back. All you need is a hair straightener and a comb. Part your hair as per your preference. Take a small section of your hair and straighten it. When you are done, move to the next section. Straighten all of your hair, run a comb through it and you are done. With this hairstyle, you can go as bold or as subtle with your attire and accessories as you wish. 5. The Messy Bun No, we haven't forgotten our curly hair beauties. With the beautiful texture and fluffiness of curly hair, it can dominate a major portion of the screen on the video call. The best way to tame curly hair is to tie it. Whether you are going traditional or modern on this day, a curly messy bun will compliment your look. Gather all of your hair at the back and tie it into a bun. Let the messiness of your curls shine through at the front. This will soften your look and add elegance to it. Keep the make-up subtle and the eyes smokey. If you are wearing traditional attire, take it a notch up by adding a bindi on the centre of your forehead.