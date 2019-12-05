ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    British Fashion Awards 2019: Rita Ora Dazzles In A Flaming Eye Make-up

    By

    We still aren't over the sensation that the British Fashion Awards 2019 was. With all the huge stars in attendance, there was a lot to look for when it comes to beauty and fashion inspiration. And then there was a look that held our attention for more than a few seconds and that look was the flaming and glittery eye make-up look of the talented British singer, Rita Ora.

    Her base make-up was the basic dewy make-up with blushed up cheeks and highlighted high points of the face. Her lip shade was a pretty pink. But, the real hero of the look was the eye make-up.

    What was also interesting about her eye make-up was she sported different designs on both her eyes. We sure do love the creativity of the make-up artist. A glittery turquoise eyeshadow was used to create thick flaming designs.

    On her right eye was the design that almost resembled a flame or the wing of a bird. Starting from the inner corner of her eye the design up to her hairline fro just under her eyebrow. Then it was drawn back to the outer corner of her eye, taken up and down finally finishing at the middle of her lower lash line.

    View this post on Instagram

    Thank you British #FashionAwards 2019 💫✨ Thank you to @16arlington for working with me to create this dream dress for a London girl! I love being able to create with designers from my city and this was SO MUCH FUN... until next year @britishfashioncouncil!!! Congratulations to all the winners 🥰🥰🥰 Big congratulations to Best Emerging Menswear winner @bethany_williams_london!!! . Dress: @16arlington Stylist: @karenclarkson Hair: @rio_hair Makeup: @mariebruce Photos: @timmsy @snapperjeff

    A post shared by RITA ORA (@ritaora) on

    As for her left eye, it was a round shape that surrounded her eye and ended up in a winged form just at the beginning of her left eyebrow. The design started from the middle of the lower lash line, went to circle the outer corned of the eye, traced along the eyebrow and finally winged around the beginning of the eyebrow. Finally, the eyes were framed with a pair of dramatic false eyelashes.

    So, that was all about her sizzling look. Did you like her look? Tell us in the comment section below.

    Zara Larrson At British Fashion Awards Gives Brand New Beauty Trend That Of A Winged Crease liner

    More RITA ORA News

    Story first published: Thursday, December 5, 2019, 18:27 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 5, 2019
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue