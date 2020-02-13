17 Party Hairstyles For Girls That Are Perfect For Those Dazzling Evenings

View this post on Instagram Greek hairstyle is good for any length #hairstyle#greekhairstyle#greekbraid#greekbraidhairstyle#curledhairstyles#curledbraid#weddinghair#weddinghairstyles#partyhairstyle#holidayhair#holidayhairstyle A post shared by 🌿💆‍♀️£uNN¥_¢°Mb💇‍♀️🌿 (@nz_funnycomb) on Feb 12, 2020 at 2:44pm PST 3. Greek Goddess Ponytail Add texture to your hair with some tight curls and tie it in a half-updo ponytail to get the Greek Goddess look ready to turn heads and slay at the party.

6. Braided Topknot This one needs some practice and precision. Separate the middle-front portion of your hair, almost in a square, braid the hair in a French braid till you reach the back of your head and make it into a bun. Leave the rest of your hair open. It is a beautiful hairstyle that looks effortless.

7. Front Side Braid With Loose Curls This style is soft, classic and perfect for hair of every length. The waves add texture to your hair and the front braid makes it look well put-together.

8. Braided Side Ponytail Fit for a Queen, this complex-looking hairstyle is the star of the show. Move in a slanting manner, start by braiding a dutch braid on one side of your head. When you reach the nape of your neck, tie your hair into a ponytail. Next, take a section of hair from the ponytail and braid it in a fishtail braid.

10. Braided Bun Keep the hair off your face and look stylish with the braided bun. It is a great upgrade to your basic bun and can liven up any outfit that you would wear to the party.

11. Double Dutch Braids Dutch braids make for an amazing party look. The more the better. To get this stunning hairstyle, divide your hair into two sections, braid each section in a Dutch braid starting from the top of your head till all the way back. Leave it at that or tie both the braids at the ends to make it more fun and funky.