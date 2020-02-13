ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    17 Party Hairstyles For Girls That Are Perfect For Those Dazzling Evenings

    By

    All set for your weekend party? It is the time to a break from the stressful week and let yourself loose. The dress is ready, so is your make-up look. But, an important element of your party look is your hairstyle. It can change the whole look, for the better or worse. Unfortunately, it is never easy to figure out a perfect party hairstyle. We try many, get tired and in the end, settle for our regular ponytail or open hair.

    Styling your hair is not as a mountain of a task as we have made it to be. You just need a little inspiration and a lot of practice. The inspiration part we've covered, the practice part is up to you. To make your evening special and ensure you turn heads this weekend, we have gathered a list of gorgeous and stylish party hairstyles for all you girls that are perfect for those dazzling evenings.

    1. Fine-Tuned Layers

    Getting ready for a party is a smooth ride for those layered-cut beauties. Just fine-tune your layers using a straightening iron and you have the perfect party hairstyle.

    2. Messy Ponytail

    The messy hairstyle is not only the biggest hair trend but also makes you look Boho. Upgrade your regular ponytail with some loose curls and twist, you have the perfectly messy ponytail ready to rock at a party.

    3. Greek Goddess Ponytail

    Add texture to your hair with some tight curls and tie it in a half-updo ponytail to get the Greek Goddess look ready to turn heads and slay at the party.

    5. Waterfall Ponytail

    A long ponytail tied super high and curled hair coming off like a waterfall from either side is enough to dazzle everyone at the party.

    6. Braided Topknot

    This one needs some practice and precision. Separate the middle-front portion of your hair, almost in a square, braid the hair in a French braid till you reach the back of your head and make it into a bun. Leave the rest of your hair open. It is a beautiful hairstyle that looks effortless.

    7. Front Side Braid With Loose Curls

    This style is soft, classic and perfect for hair of every length. The waves add texture to your hair and the front braid makes it look well put-together.

    8. Braided Side Ponytail

    Fit for a Queen, this complex-looking hairstyle is the star of the show. Move in a slanting manner, start by braiding a dutch braid on one side of your head. When you reach the nape of your neck, tie your hair into a ponytail. Next, take a section of hair from the ponytail and braid it in a fishtail braid.

    9. Fishtail Braid

    A dreamy look is all too easy to get with a fishtail braid kept over your shoulder. Side-part your hair at the front and make a loose fishtail braid at the back of your hair. A tug on the front to create a wave on the side side of your face and sweeping the ponytail over your shoulder will complete the look.

    10. Braided Bun

    Keep the hair off your face and look stylish with the braided bun. It is a great upgrade to your basic bun and can liven up any outfit that you would wear to the party.

    11. Double Dutch Braids

    Dutch braids make for an amazing party look. The more the better. To get this stunning hairstyle, divide your hair into two sections, braid each section in a Dutch braid starting from the top of your head till all the way back. Leave it at that or tie both the braids at the ends to make it more fun and funky.

    12. Magnificent Curls

    You can never go wrong with curls. To get a quick and sassy party look, from the nape down, curl your hair in tight curls. You can either leave your hair open or tie them up in a half updo.

    13. Wavy Hair

    Wavy hair will never go out of style. This uber-chic and feminine hairstyle doesn't take much time to create and will go with any outfit that you would wear.

    14. End Curls

    Straight hair is too boring for you and curling them is too tedious? We have the perfect solution for you. Curl your tresses at the ends. It looks fancy and gets you ready for the party in little to no time.

    15. Sleek Straight Hair

    Keep it simple and sassy with sleek and straight hair. Use a flat iron to get the beautiful look and side or middle-part your tresses as per your preference. This is a look that is perfect for hair of every length.

    16. Beachy Waves

    This smooth and flirty hairstyle is your perfect partner for a party. Ideal for medium to long hair, it adds texture to your hair and ‘glam-vibe' to your look.

    17. Rope Braid

    If you thought a braid is too bland for a party, think again. This version of braid hairdo makes you look effortlessly snazzy. To make sure the braid looks dapper for long, make sure to spray it with some hair setting spray.

    More HAIRSTYLES News

     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue