5 Non-Boring Hairstyles For Girls With Medium-Length Hair

Double Buns PC: Instagram/FASH • CREATIVE TEAM This double-buns hairstyle looks stylish and adorable. And the best part? It can be done in just 5 minutes. Just part your hair in the middle, take the section of hair in the front on either side, twist it and wrap it into a bun. Do the same on the other side and you are done. You can use some hair spray to keep the buns in place. Pull out a few strands of hair to frame your face and adds softness to the look.

Half Bun With Bangs PC: Instagram/Pulp Riot Hair Color This 90s vibe hairstyle is also a great option for girls with medium-length hair. This is an awesome upgrade to the half-ponytail hairstyle that is loved by all. To get this look, straighten you hair with an outward curl at the ends. Now, take your front hair in a half ponytail and wrap it up at the top of your head to create a messy bun. If you have bangs, do a side parting and place it on your forehead in a slanting manner. And there you have the modern version of 90s popular hairstyle.

Curly Waterfall PC: Instagram/Delaney Gone are the days when straight hair used to rule the beauty world. Curly hair is the new craze in the beauty town. Bouncy curls always work to sprinkle life into even the most basic looks. All you need to master is the curling process. But, aren't you bored with the same of curls or waves with open hair? We bet you are! Try this spicy version of the bouncy curls. Curl all of your hair in tight curls. Let it cool down a bit. Take all of your curls and tie them on the top of your head in a high ponytail and you will have a hairstyle with curls falling off your head in a waterfall style. How To Perfectly Curl Your Hair Using A Flat Iron

Braids Trio PC: Instagram/Quirkyhair Love Dutch braid? So, why stick to just one, when you can have three? This wild hairstyle might look intimadating, but it is super easy to recreate. With some practice, this hairstyle will only take you a few minutes. This is one of those hairstyles that will leave the people around you in awe and wonder. Here's the secret to this hairstyle- work in sections and pin the rest of the hair. Divide your hair in three sections- left, middle and right. Start from the any side that you prefer. Create Dutch braid on any side and tie it up when it reaches your ear. Repeat the same with the other sides. At last, pull the rest of your hair along with these braids in a ponytail.