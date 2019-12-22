8 Fabulous Winter Nail Art Designs For A Trendy Manicure

View this post on Instagram @marinadiamandis clear embellished extensions for her Love + Fear tour 💕💕💕💕💕 A post shared by IMARNI NAILS (@imarninails) on Aug 25, 2019 at 2:23am PDT 1. The Golden Scribbled Design If you want to rock the minimalist look but still want to draw attention to your nails, this golden scribbled nail art is the one for you. File your nails to the desired shape and paint on some clear topcoat. Wait for it to dry before scribbling letters or doodle some design on it. To add to it add some silver embellishments around the designs.

View this post on Instagram Aspen is the ideal design to show off your color theory skills. ⛷ A post shared by Paintbox (@paintboxnails) on Dec 18, 2019 at 11:45am PST 2. The Red And White Geometrical Design If a geometrical design is what you are attracted to, go for this red and white nail art. Use can either use stencils or nail tape strips to create this simple and elegant nail art design.

View this post on Instagram spooky nails with a touch of 🖤. Appts available today:949-943-2069 #nailsofinstagram #nails #ocnails #newportbeach #costamesa #opi #shellac #spookynails #nailpoetryCM A post shared by Nail Poetry (@nail.poetry) on Oct 16, 2019 at 10:53am PDT 4. The Subtle And Intense Mix Why go for just a single colour on all the nails? Use this combination of beige and black polish to create a contrasting look. These colours are complementary so you don't have to worry about the look being messy. File your nails in the shape that you desire beforehand to make this look even more special.