8 Fabulous Winter Nail Art Designs For A Trendy Manicure
Winter is here and what better excuse that the winter season to refresh your nail art? Winters are usually associated with dark and dull colours but your nail art doesn't have to be one. Add some festive element and glitter to your nail art to make it fun and season-appropriate.
To help you with that, today we have put together some cool winter nail art designs for you to take inspiration from. Check these out.
1. The Golden Scribbled Design
If you want to rock the minimalist look but still want to draw attention to your nails, this golden scribbled nail art is the one for you. File your nails to the desired shape and paint on some clear topcoat. Wait for it to dry before scribbling letters or doodle some design on it. To add to it add some silver embellishments around the designs.
2. The Red And White Geometrical Design
If a geometrical design is what you are attracted to, go for this red and white nail art. Use can either use stencils or nail tape strips to create this simple and elegant nail art design.
3. The Christmas Vibes Design
Already in the Christmas spirit? This is the nail art you should go for. Although this is a little extra, what is a festival without going a little OTT? Use nail tape strips and glitter polish to create this design.
4. The Subtle And Intense Mix
Why go for just a single colour on all the nails? Use this combination of beige and black polish to create a contrasting look. These colours are complementary so you don't have to worry about the look being messy. File your nails in the shape that you desire beforehand to make this look even more special.
5. The Festive French Manicure
French manicure is one of the most sought after manicures there is. Play with this manicure to make it festival appropriate. Instead of keeping the nail bed clear, add some beige colour to it. The snowflakes design will add to the festive look of the design.
6. The Ombre Effect
If you have never tried an ombre nail art before, winters is the time to give it a try. After coating your nails with solid black nail paint, stamp some silver glitter polish at the tips to get the ombre effect.
7. The White And Grey Nail Art
Grey is the colour of the season. Why not add it to your manicure as well? Use a glitter grey polish in combination with white and black polish to create some intricate designs and charm everyone around.
8. The Snowflake Design
If you think solid nail polish is boring, think again. Add a simple snowflake design over your solid royal blue polish and you have solid and eye-catchy nail art.