Kim Kardashian Has The Most Interesting Hairstyle For Girls With Thin Hair Women Fashion oi-Monika Khajuria

Kim Kardashian is looked upon as a quintessential beauty and fashion icon. The world has seen and admired the evolution of Kim Kardashian. Seeing her extravagant hair and make-up looks, we have applauded and been jealous. Kim Kardashian latest post on her Instagram handle with the most interesting proved that she can make any hair and hairstyle look charismatic.

In a multi-tied double ponytail paired with the classic Kim Kardashian nude make-up, she looked mesmerising. The post captioned "Sunbeams" with the beach in the background captured the essence of the holidays we would have been off to if not for the lockdown.

Her hairstyle is kind of an upgraded version of the boxer braids minus the normal three-strand braid. Parting the hair at the middle, the first knot in the hairstyle starts at the top of her head. Taking one section at a time and securing it with a hair tie, the hairstyle moves to the centre of the head all the way to the back and with the ponytail on one side tied till you reach the end. The same process is then applied to the other side. The end result is two thin and long ponytails placed over her shoulder almost looking like a part of her attire.

And you thought you can not do much with your thin hair! With this hairstyle, Kim shows us how you can take your disadvantage (thin hair in this case) and turn it into an advantage- the charming look in this case. So, shed the inhibitions of having thin hair and stun everyone with this amazing hairdo.

Talking about her make-up, as usual, her bronzed and baked base is accentuated with precise contouring, chunky lashes, nude lips and highlighter. As for her attire, she is wearing a beautiful lemon-green swimsuit and accessorised it with a diamond choker that reflected the light off her face and made the look even more drool-worthy.

So, what do you say? Are you up for giving this hairstyle a go?