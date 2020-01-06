Just In
Golden Globes 2020: Jennefier Lopez Owns The Red Carpet In A Braided Bun
The biggest award function of the year is here! Yes, we are talking about the Golden Globes 2020. It is an event to cebebrate the finest and most-appreciated performances of the year and what an entry the industry's finest made! Jennifer Lopez made a grand red carpet entrance in a white, golden and teal gown and hairdo that sat on the top her head like a crown, befitting a queen that she is.
The hairdo was not that extensive per se, but it was the volume and finnese that made it stand out. Keeping the front of her hair pulled back and tight, she pulled the rest of her hair, which we are guessing are some gorgeous extensions, into a three-layered braided bun, with each turn of the braid sitting beautifully on top of the other thereby creating a bun.
On the make-up front, her base was bronzed, highlighted and stunning. The heavy black smokey eye accentuated her eyes and pulled all the attention. A pair of dramatic false eyelashes framed the. The glossy purple lip shade balanced the intensity of the hairdo and the smokey eye perfectly.