Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2020 Opening Show: Janhvi Kapoor Gleams In Dewy Pink Make-up

    On February 11, 2020, Lakme Fashion Week Summer Resort (LFW) 2020 opened with a bang in Mumbai with the trends show by Reliance Trends that celebrated 20 years of Lakme Fashion Week.

    Lakme Fashion Week, a much-anticipated fashion show that happens twice a year gets bigger with each edition. This edition of the event, that promises to give us amazing summer fashion goals, was opened in style by Janhvi Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. Jahnvi walked the ramp in a colourful and printed attire that failed to impress us, but her make-up game was on point.

    As usual, Jahnvi went for a more natural look with pinkish nude tones. With a minimal base that made her skin look flawless, Janhvi played with blush and highlighter to make the make-up really stand out. Her eyes were kept minimal with a matte brown eyeshadow topped with a silver glitter eyeshadow at the inner corner of her eyes. The white eyeliner at the lower waterline made her pop up even more.

    The gorgeous @janhvikapoor dazzled everyone in @rahulmishra_7 at the opening show '@reliancetrends presents 20 YEARS LAKMÉ FASHION WEEK #CELEBRATINGLFWGENNEXT'. Of Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2020.

    The intense blush and highlighted high points of the face gave the look dewy and fresh vibes. The look was finished off with a pretty pink matte shade on the lips. Her waist-length tresses were styled in rich loose waves with middle-parting at the front that is quite a staple for most of us. In other words, her look was the minimal everyday makeup glammed up a bit.

    We loved Janhvi Kapoor's makeup look on the ramp! Her attire? Not so much. What are your thoughts about this look? Let us know in the comment section below.

