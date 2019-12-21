Just In
- 11 min ago 8-Year-Old Ryan Kaji, The Highest Paid YouTuber Earns Rs. 185 Crore A Year
-
- 1 hr ago Get That Girl A Puppy: Teenager Writes A Professional CV, Convince Her Mom To Let Her Have A Doggo
- 1 hr ago Kiara Advani Looks Resplendent In Her White Outfit As She Attends An Event With Manish Malhotra
- 2 hrs ago Here’s How You Can Celebrate A Wonderful Christmas With Your Partner, 7 Tips That Can Help You
Don't Miss
- News How Shah brought the best minds together and restored peace in North East
- Finance India's Demand For Petroleum Products Set To Hit 6-Year Low
- Movies Deepika Padukone Reveals The Secret Behind Picture Perfect Marriage with Ranveer Singh
- Technology Xiaomi Mi Band 3i Vs Mi Band 3: Which One Should You Buy?
- Travel 12 Unusual Christmas Travel Ideas For Indians
- Automobiles MG ZS Electric SUV Booking Open For Rs 50,000: Available In Five Cities Across India
- Sports Embiid: 76ers playing scared amid skid
- Education How Many Indian Students Studying In Germany?
Instagram Beauty Trends Of The Week: Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor & More
This week was a week of contrasts on Instagram. You wouldn't be able to point out a single trend that gained hype. With a mix of movies promotions and photoshoots, there was a range of beauty looks that fascinated us. Deepika Padukone gave us a flora treat with her pink look, Shraddha Kapoor raised the temperature with her glitter look, Richa Chadha rocked a short hairstyle and Sonam Kapoor took our breath away with her bold lip look.
With so much happening on Instagram, you have all your beauty lessons covered. Let's take a closer look at these beauty looks.
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone is promoting her upcoming movie, Chappak these days. For one of the promotional events, she wore a floral pink attire and paired it with a complimentary make-up look. The pink lip shade looked fabulous on her and added to the floral vibe.
Her eye look was basic with a nude brown eyeshadow applied all over her lids. Her make-up artist, Floral Hurel accentuated the look and made it pop with a deep pink eyeliner that liner her upper lash line. A pair of dramatic false eyelashes framed her eyes. We loved all the elements in the look.
Shraddha Kapoor
Shraddha Kapoor is promoting her upcoming movie, Street Dancer 3D and her make-up look for the events are something to keep a track of and add to your arsenal of make-up looks.
The look we have picked today is the shimmery grey eye make-up look. Her minimal base was marked by blushed and highlighted cheeks. Her eye make-up was the star of the look. A grey shimmery eyeshadow was splashed all over her eyelids with black kohl on her upper and lower lash line defining her eyes. The semi-matte brown lipstick balanced the look.
Richa Chadha
In her latest photoshoot, Richa Chadha styled her hair in loose waves that looked graceful and elegant. Pairing this look with a highlighted, dewy and smokey eye make-up look, this looks of hers was as charismatic as the actress herself. We loved the deep purple lip shade. It added depth to her look.
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor seems to put the dreams of all us beauty lovers to life. In her lastest pictures on her Instagram handle, Sonam sported a deep and bold maroon lipstick like a pro. Bold lips are something we tend to be wary of. We feel it looks OTT. But, Sonam's look seems to be the perfect look for a fun day out with friends.
While you wouldn't be able to make out her make-up through those chunky glasses, the bold lip definitely catches your eyes. She paired this look with a low bun that we think complimented the look perfectly.