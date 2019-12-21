Instagram Beauty Trends Of The Week: Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor & More

View this post on Instagram @deepikapadukone Promoting In Jaipur today ! I did makeup and hair , @shaleenanathani @anjalichauhan16 on styling , @thehouseofpixels shot . A post shared by FLORIAN HUREL (@florianhurel) on Dec 19, 2019 at 10:18pm PST Deepika Padukone Deepika Padukone is promoting her upcoming movie, Chappak these days. For one of the promotional events, she wore a floral pink attire and paired it with a complimentary make-up look. The pink lip shade looked fabulous on her and added to the floral vibe. Her eye look was basic with a nude brown eyeshadow applied all over her lids. Her make-up artist, Floral Hurel accentuated the look and made it pop with a deep pink eyeliner that liner her upper lash line. A pair of dramatic false eyelashes framed her eyes. We loved all the elements in the look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by INAYAT ~ (@shraddhakapoor) on Dec 17, 2019 at 1:00pm PST Shraddha Kapoor Shraddha Kapoor is promoting her upcoming movie, Street Dancer 3D and her make-up look for the events are something to keep a track of and add to your arsenal of make-up looks. The look we have picked today is the shimmery grey eye make-up look. Her minimal base was marked by blushed and highlighted cheeks. Her eye make-up was the star of the look. A grey shimmery eyeshadow was splashed all over her eyelids with black kohl on her upper and lower lash line defining her eyes. The semi-matte brown lipstick balanced the look.