ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Instagram Beauty Trends Of The Week: Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor & More

    By

    This week was a week of contrasts on Instagram. You wouldn't be able to point out a single trend that gained hype. With a mix of movies promotions and photoshoots, there was a range of beauty looks that fascinated us. Deepika Padukone gave us a flora treat with her pink look, Shraddha Kapoor raised the temperature with her glitter look, Richa Chadha rocked a short hairstyle and Sonam Kapoor took our breath away with her bold lip look.

    With so much happening on Instagram, you have all your beauty lessons covered. Let's take a closer look at these beauty looks.

    Deepika Padukone

    Deepika Padukone is promoting her upcoming movie, Chappak these days. For one of the promotional events, she wore a floral pink attire and paired it with a complimentary make-up look. The pink lip shade looked fabulous on her and added to the floral vibe.

    Her eye look was basic with a nude brown eyeshadow applied all over her lids. Her make-up artist, Floral Hurel accentuated the look and made it pop with a deep pink eyeliner that liner her upper lash line. A pair of dramatic false eyelashes framed her eyes. We loved all the elements in the look.

    Shraddha Kapoor

    Shraddha Kapoor is promoting her upcoming movie, Street Dancer 3D and her make-up look for the events are something to keep a track of and add to your arsenal of make-up looks.

    The look we have picked today is the shimmery grey eye make-up look. Her minimal base was marked by blushed and highlighted cheeks. Her eye make-up was the star of the look. A grey shimmery eyeshadow was splashed all over her eyelids with black kohl on her upper and lower lash line defining her eyes. The semi-matte brown lipstick balanced the look.

    Richa Chadha

    In her latest photoshoot, Richa Chadha styled her hair in loose waves that looked graceful and elegant. Pairing this look with a highlighted, dewy and smokey eye make-up look, this looks of hers was as charismatic as the actress herself. We loved the deep purple lip shade. It added depth to her look.

    Sonam Kapoor

    Sonam Kapoor seems to put the dreams of all us beauty lovers to life. In her lastest pictures on her Instagram handle, Sonam sported a deep and bold maroon lipstick like a pro. Bold lips are something we tend to be wary of. We feel it looks OTT. But, Sonam's look seems to be the perfect look for a fun day out with friends.

    While you wouldn't be able to make out her make-up through those chunky glasses, the bold lip definitely catches your eyes. She paired this look with a low bun that we think complimented the look perfectly.

    More INSTAGRAM News

     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue