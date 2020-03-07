Just In
Instagram Instagram Beauty Looks Of The Week: Karisma Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Shruti Haasan And More
This Week on Instagram was a week of looks on the opposite sides of the spectrum. While we saw a couple of looks that embraced the minimalist beauty trend, there were others that were fierce and bold enough to make a statement. Karisma Kapoor with dual-toned eyeliner and Shruti Haasan with her minimal make-up gave us nude make-up goals, Katrina Kaif stunned in a brown monochromatic look, Rakul Preet gave long hair a break and finally, Malaika Arora and Sara Ali Khan won our hearts with their uncanny looks.
Karisma Kapoor
PC: Instagram/therealkarismakapoor
Karisma Kapoor is back in the game with her web series, Mentalhood. She is in a full-blown promotional streak nowadays. For the latest round of promotions, Lolo looked beautiful in a nude make-up accentuated by her dual-toned winged eyeliner. The royal blue and black eyeliner stood out among the bare eyelids and nude pink lips, making this simple look impactful.
Katrina Kaif
PC: Instagram/katrinakaif
Floral sarees still continue to remain the craze. And Katrina Kaif showed us exactly what make-up look to pair up with our floral saree. The brown monochromatic make-up with contoured cheekbones and filled-in eyebrows is the look you want to go for. Just like Katrina has done in the picture above.
Rakul Preet Singh
PC: Instagram/rakulpreet
Cutting your long and beautiful tresses short is the stuff of nightmare for you ladies. But, it is a great way to refresh your look. Last week, this is exactly what Rakul Preet did. Cutting her hair short with a few strands highlighted in caramel brown shade, Rakul looked fabulous.
Shruti Haasan
PC: Instagram/shrutzhaasan
Embrace the minimalist look, but do it in style. This is the mantra Shruti Hassan seems to be following. For a promotional event, Shruti went for a minimalist nude pink look which she paired with long side-parted tresses that were curled at the ends. Well, all the long hair girls, you just got your next party look.
Malaika Arora
PC: Instagram/malaikaaroraofficial
Malaika Arora put on the most intense look you would have seen last week. With the deep black smokey eye look and wet half updo, Malaika looked like a sight to behold and gave off major ‘don't mess with me' vibes.
Sara Ali Khan
PC: Instagram/saraalikhan95
Puma girl, Sara Ali Khan always charms us with her uncanny colourful looks for the promotional posts of the brand. But this time the charm extended to her hairdo as well. Her hair was styled in a few boxer braids at the front and highlighted using fine orange ribbon strips. Talking about her make-up, it was a minimalist look fired up with a couple of rhinestones around her eyes.