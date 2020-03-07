ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Instagram Instagram Beauty Looks Of The Week: Karisma Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Shruti Haasan And More

    By

    This Week on Instagram was a week of looks on the opposite sides of the spectrum. While we saw a couple of looks that embraced the minimalist beauty trend, there were others that were fierce and bold enough to make a statement. Karisma Kapoor with dual-toned eyeliner and Shruti Haasan with her minimal make-up gave us nude make-up goals, Katrina Kaif stunned in a brown monochromatic look, Rakul Preet gave long hair a break and finally, Malaika Arora and Sara Ali Khan won our hearts with their uncanny looks.

    Array

    Karisma Kapoor

    PC: Instagram/therealkarismakapoor

    Karisma Kapoor is back in the game with her web series, Mentalhood. She is in a full-blown promotional streak nowadays. For the latest round of promotions, Lolo looked beautiful in a nude make-up accentuated by her dual-toned winged eyeliner. The royal blue and black eyeliner stood out among the bare eyelids and nude pink lips, making this simple look impactful.

    Array

    Katrina Kaif

    PC: Instagram/katrinakaif

    Floral sarees still continue to remain the craze. And Katrina Kaif showed us exactly what make-up look to pair up with our floral saree. The brown monochromatic make-up with contoured cheekbones and filled-in eyebrows is the look you want to go for. Just like Katrina has done in the picture above.

    Array

    Rakul Preet Singh

    PC: Instagram/rakulpreet

    Cutting your long and beautiful tresses short is the stuff of nightmare for you ladies. But, it is a great way to refresh your look. Last week, this is exactly what Rakul Preet did. Cutting her hair short with a few strands highlighted in caramel brown shade, Rakul looked fabulous.

    Array

    Shruti Haasan

    PC: Instagram/shrutzhaasan

    Embrace the minimalist look, but do it in style. This is the mantra Shruti Hassan seems to be following. For a promotional event, Shruti went for a minimalist nude pink look which she paired with long side-parted tresses that were curled at the ends. Well, all the long hair girls, you just got your next party look.

    Array

    Malaika Arora

    PC: Instagram/malaikaaroraofficial

    Malaika Arora put on the most intense look you would have seen last week. With the deep black smokey eye look and wet half updo, Malaika looked like a sight to behold and gave off major ‘don't mess with me' vibes.

    Array

    Sara Ali Khan

    PC: Instagram/saraalikhan95

    Puma girl, Sara Ali Khan always charms us with her uncanny colourful looks for the promotional posts of the brand. But this time the charm extended to her hairdo as well. Her hair was styled in a few boxer braids at the front and highlighted using fine orange ribbon strips. Talking about her make-up, it was a minimalist look fired up with a couple of rhinestones around her eyes.

    More INSTAGRAM News

    Read more about: instagram beauty tips makeup tips
    Story first published: Saturday, March 7, 2020, 15:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 7, 2020
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue