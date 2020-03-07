Instagram Instagram Beauty Looks Of The Week: Karisma Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Shruti Haasan And More

Karisma Kapoor PC: Instagram/therealkarismakapoor Karisma Kapoor is back in the game with her web series, Mentalhood. She is in a full-blown promotional streak nowadays. For the latest round of promotions, Lolo looked beautiful in a nude make-up accentuated by her dual-toned winged eyeliner. The royal blue and black eyeliner stood out among the bare eyelids and nude pink lips, making this simple look impactful.

Katrina Kaif PC: Instagram/katrinakaif Floral sarees still continue to remain the craze. And Katrina Kaif showed us exactly what make-up look to pair up with our floral saree. The brown monochromatic make-up with contoured cheekbones and filled-in eyebrows is the look you want to go for. Just like Katrina has done in the picture above.

Rakul Preet Singh PC: Instagram/rakulpreet Cutting your long and beautiful tresses short is the stuff of nightmare for you ladies. But, it is a great way to refresh your look. Last week, this is exactly what Rakul Preet did. Cutting her hair short with a few strands highlighted in caramel brown shade, Rakul looked fabulous.

Shruti Haasan PC: Instagram/shrutzhaasan Embrace the minimalist look, but do it in style. This is the mantra Shruti Hassan seems to be following. For a promotional event, Shruti went for a minimalist nude pink look which she paired with long side-parted tresses that were curled at the ends. Well, all the long hair girls, you just got your next party look.

Malaika Arora PC: Instagram/malaikaaroraofficial Malaika Arora put on the most intense look you would have seen last week. With the deep black smokey eye look and wet half updo, Malaika looked like a sight to behold and gave off major ‘don't mess with me' vibes.