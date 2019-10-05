Instagram Beauty Trends This Week: Sonam Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Hina Khan & Kriti Sanon Women Fashion oi-Monika Khajuria

Instagram is a place of dreams for all beauty lovers. There is so much to inspire you on Instagram when it comes to make-up and hairdos. And it becomes even more special when our favourite celebrities are doing the honours. And the best part is that every week we have new and refreshing looks that somehow surpass the last week looks. This week on Instagram was a week of make-up looks that are laid back enough to be worn by anyone and still funky enough to distinguish them from the regular and basic every day make-up. Not only that, we had a few hair goals as well for those are bored with their regular hairstyle or hair colour and want to explore something new and different.

So, let's go ahead and see what are the beauty trends that ruled the Instagram this past week.

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor never fails to add a refreshing touch to her looks. Not only does she gives us great outfit goals, but it is interesting how her make-up looks change effortlessly with each outfit. Recently, Sonam posted a few pictures of herself from her appearance at the Movie Masti comedy show in which she wore a stunning eye look.

Her look was nothing over-the-top except for her heavily kohled eyes that demanded all the attention. Keeping the rest of her look pretty basic, she thickly lined her eyes in winged eyeliner and heavily kohled lower waterline added sharpness and definition to her look. This is a look pretty much all of us can carry and tweak our everyday look.

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar is right now busy in promoting her upcoming movie, Saandh Ki Aankh. But, taking a break from that she attended the premiere of her another movie, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare in Busan International Film Festival and looked absolutely mesmerising.

She wore a matte monochromatic mauve make-up look that went perfectly well with her multi-hued gown. The highlight of her make-up look was the stunning creased eyeliner. Apart from the make-up, her hairdo was also applaud-worthy. She styled her hair in a low bun with middle parting at the front and a few strands of hair framing her face flawlessly. It is a great hairstyle to do if you are bored of your regular ponytail and braids. Do give this hairdo a try.

Hina Khan

Hina Khan has lately been killing at her beauty game. Whether it is her make-up or her hairstyle, she seems to leave us in awe every single time. And the same thing happened when Hina donned a teal avatar.

Hina recently uploaded few pictures of herself in a teal gown which she captioned as " Green Girl". Despite her stunning attire, all we could notice was her make-up and her stunningly coloured hair. Hina went for a thick eyeliner look with the eyeliner covering almost half of her lid. She paired the look with a nude lip shade that pulled the whole look together. But not only that, Hina had some amazing hair colour inspiration for us as well. Keeping her roots dark, she went for light brown streaks and ends. It is a great look and you can definitely take cues from her the next time you go to colour your hair.

Kriti Sanon

Although the make-up look is simple and subtle, this made to our list because it is a perfect autumn look. Kriti is wearing a rust orange make-up look and that is a colour that resonates with autumn perfectly well.

Her make-up look is classy, elegant and subtle and you can carry this look at any occasion. Smokey eyes, precisely lined eyes and matte lip shade rounded off her look. Her hair styled in perfect loose waves made a great addition to the look.