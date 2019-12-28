Instagram Beauty Trends Of The Week: Sonam Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu & More Women Fashion oi-Monika Khajuria

This week on Instagram was a week of unusual beauty trends. The celebrities who took the limelight were Taapsee with her funky hairdo and Sonam Kapoor with a hairdo that oozed elegance. With the year and the decade coming to an end, if you are looking for some mind-boggling inspiration to slay at the year-end events, you will find plenty here.

On the make-up front, the celebrities who caught our attention were Sonakshi Sinha in an electric blue eye make-up look and Karisma Kapoor in a copper monochromatic look.