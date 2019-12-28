ENGLISH

    Instagram Beauty Trends Of The Week: Sonam Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu & More

    By

    This week on Instagram was a week of unusual beauty trends. The celebrities who took the limelight were Taapsee with her funky hairdo and Sonam Kapoor with a hairdo that oozed elegance. With the year and the decade coming to an end, if you are looking for some mind-boggling inspiration to slay at the year-end events, you will find plenty here.

    On the make-up front, the celebrities who caught our attention were Sonakshi Sinha in an electric blue eye make-up look and Karisma Kapoor in a copper monochromatic look.

    Sonam Kapoor

    When it comes to tempting you to try new hair, make-up or beauty trends, there is no better than Sonam Kapoor. For an event to support the Gyaan Project, Sonam’s hairdo was nothing less than spectacular. She styled her tresses in roller buns for the event and oozed elegance in the look. She kept her make-up minimal and subtle, which we think was a great choice.

    Sonakshi Sinha

    Sonakshi Sinha has come out as a certified lover of beauty this year with her versatile make-up and beauty looks throughout the year. For her latest photoshoot, Sonakshi wore an intense electric blue eye make-up look that will instantly catch your attention. She balanced the intensity of the eye make-up with minimal base and nude lip shade.

    Taapsee Pannu

    For the Kids Choice Awards held recently in Mumbai, Taapsee went for a fun, unusual and eye-catchy hairdo. And the reason was the safety pins looped through her hair. Several safety pins were looped through the two infinity braids that went from the top of her hair till the back of her head and were finally pulled together in a low bun.

    Karisma Kapoor

    Are you over the monochromatic make-up looks yet? If not, you are going to love this subtle metallic monochromatic make-up look of Karisma Kapoor. Karisma wore this make-up for an event she attended in Jaipur and we must say it did a great job to compliment and balance her shimmery attire. She went for copper shade to create this look. While her eyes and lips were splashed with metallic copper shade, her base was minimal and dewy.

