Instagram Beauty Trends Of The Week: Kylie Jenner, Priyanka Chopra, Jennifer Lopez & More Women Fashion oi-Monika Khajuria

Last week witnessed one of the most glamorous awards show nights- The Golden Globes. This was the first award show event of 2020 and the beauty police had no complaints. It was a star-studded night with the gorgeous ladies in attendance donning stunning beauty looks. And for the #gram it meant your feed filled with jaw-dropping posts to get inspired from. Kylie Jenner tempted us to try two uncanny beauty trends. Then there was Deepika Padukone, who wowed us in a Sabyasachi saree and intense make-up look for the promotional event of her movie, Chhapaak.

What are these looks? Let's find out!