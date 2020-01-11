ENGLISH

    Instagram Beauty Trends Of The Week: Kylie Jenner, Priyanka Chopra, Jennifer Lopez & More

    By

    Last week witnessed one of the most glamorous awards show nights- The Golden Globes. This was the first award show event of 2020 and the beauty police had no complaints. It was a star-studded night with the gorgeous ladies in attendance donning stunning beauty looks. And for the #gram it meant your feed filled with jaw-dropping posts to get inspired from. Kylie Jenner tempted us to try two uncanny beauty trends. Then there was Deepika Padukone, who wowed us in a Sabyasachi saree and intense make-up look for the promotional event of her movie, Chhapaak.

    What are these looks? Let's find out!

    Kylie Jenner

    Kylie, who rules the #instagrambeauty, always has a few uncanny beauty trends up her sleeves. The past week she displayed two of those. The first one was her yellow wig with sunflower-hued tresses cascading down her back. Is there a hair colour Kylie cannot rock!!

    The next was her manicure. She posted a picture showing off her new manicure. What was interesting about the post is that it featured different nail paint colours on both her hands. With the caption "couldn't decide", I think most of us can relate to her indecision.

    Priyanka Chopra

    Priyanka Chopra attended the Golden Globes 2020 with her husband, Nick Jonas and we must say, the couple looked stunning. Priyanka chose a red lip make-up for the event was stunning. But what caught our attention was her hair styled in retro-like loose waves falling on her left shoulder. She truly was a sight to behold.

    Jennifer Lopez

    For the Golden Globes 2020, Jennifer Lopez put on a bun that is a must to have in your hairstyle arsenal. She styled her hair in a three-layered braided bun and we can't wait to try it ourselves.

    Lucy Boynton

    The creased-eyeliner beauty trend gained a lot of hype last year with all your favourite celebs rocking the look. Lucy Boynton’s look at the Golden Globes 2020, however, proves that there is always room for improvement. She gave the classic creased eyeliner a glittery turn by filling in the empty space with some silver glitter. We think it was about time to take this trend to new heights!

    Deepika Padukone

    Deepika Padukone was busy promoting her movie, Chhapaak last week. One of her promotional looks was intense, smokey, sizzling and blue. Her make-up was flawless with all the focus on her eyes while the lips were kept nude and neutral. The blue eyeshadow matched with her attire and the heavily smudged lower lash line added the intense touch to her look. Her hairdo, which was a wet hair look, complemented the make-up elegantly.

    Story first published: Saturday, January 11, 2020, 13:46 [IST]
