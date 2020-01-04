Instagram Beauty Trends Of The Week: Katy Perry, Kylie Jenner, Manushi Chhillar & More Women Fashion oi-Monika Khajuria

The past week was the week to bid goodbye to 2019 and welcoming 2020 with open arms. With the new year, we all hope to see new trends and some stunning looks. And Instagram did not disappoint.

While Katy Perry took our breath away with Vogue's first cover of 2020, Kylie Jenner played with an exotic hair colour. Then there is Manushi Chhillar who aced the wet metallic eye make-up and Malaika Arora who gave us major hair goals. Let's dive into the details of the best beauty Instagrams of the week.