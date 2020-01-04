Just In
Instagram Beauty Trends Of The Week: Katy Perry, Kylie Jenner, Manushi Chhillar & More
The past week was the week to bid goodbye to 2019 and welcoming 2020 with open arms. With the new year, we all hope to see new trends and some stunning looks. And Instagram did not disappoint.
While Katy Perry took our breath away with Vogue's first cover of 2020, Kylie Jenner played with an exotic hair colour. Then there is Manushi Chhillar who aced the wet metallic eye make-up and Malaika Arora who gave us major hair goals. Let's dive into the details of the best beauty Instagrams of the week.
Katy Perry
If you are into the extravagant looks, you are going to love this one. For the January edition of the Vogue magazine, Katy Perry donned a make-up look that was pink, highlighted and straight out of a fairy tale. The thick brushed-in brows and the huge false lashes add into the dramatic effect of the look. But, if you look closely, you will find only these elements are the dramatic ones and the rest of the look is fairly subtle.
|
Kylie Jenner
Playing with different hair colours has charmed many. But, we tend to go for safe colours like caramel brown and burgundy. But, that’s not Kylie Jenner. Recently, Kylie posted a picture of herself on her Instagram handle in long yellow hair and that left us thinking why have we never tried yellow hair look before!
|
Manushi Chhillar
Metallic make-up got a moment in 2019. People were fascinated with this glistening yet not glittery make-up. And in her latest photoshoot, Manushi Chillar aced the metallic make-up look. While the highlight of her look was her copper metallic, almost-wet, eye make-up, what we also loved was the intense blush that worked as her contour as well.
|
Malaika Arora
Next up on our list is the gorgeous Malaika Arora. For her latest photoshoot, Malaika styled her hair in different hair colours and accessorised it with a bandana. This look of hers proves that accessorising your hairdo is a great way to refresh your regular hairstyle. And adding a hint of pink and platinum blonde shades to the hair was just magical.