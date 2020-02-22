Instagram Beauty Looks Of The Week: Taapsee, Kareena Kapoor, Lady Gaga, Deepika Padukone & More

ENGLISH

    By

    From intense eye looks to soft smokey eyes and uncanny hairstyles, this week on Instagram was a dream-land for make-up lovers. Taapsee Pannu lit up Instagram this week with her intensely kohled eyes. The subtle and soft smokey eyes looks of Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma are looks to add to your make-up arsenal. Lady Gaga gave us a visual treat while promoting her make-up line and Hina Khan, as always, has a dreamy make-up look for us. And then there was Kareena Kapoor giving us major ponytail goals. Or is it a braid? Let's find out!

    1. Taapsee Pannu

    For the first time this week, we saw Taapsee Pannu in a look as intense as this. Taapsee took the avatar of butterfly for Filmfare Awards 2020 and paired her unusual attire with an eye make-up as fierce and stunning as her. This look reminded us greatly of Deepika Padukone's inverted eyeliner look form Cannes 2019.

    2. Kareena Kapoor Khan

    Kareena Kapoor Khan is quite frankly the Queen of natural make-up look. In her various appearances, we have seen Kareena rock the nude and neutral make-up. For the Lakme Fashion Week, she again was seen in a flawless nide make-up. But, what was exciting about the look was her hairstyle. The fishtail braid done on half of her hair was a combination of braid and a low ponytail and looked elegant.

    3. Lady Gaga

    It is no secret that Lady Gaga loves bright and wild make-up. But last week for her was all glitters and feminine shades. Last week, for her concert in Miami, Lady Gaga donned a stunning make-up look. The sheer glittery eyes were accentuated with thick graphic eyeliner. We loved the pink lip shade that provided a stunning contrast with her glamourous blue hair.

    5. Sunny Leone

    The wet look again made an entrance this week with Sunny Leone's pinkish nude look. For a photoshoot, Sunny put on a make-up look that was pink, charming and endearing. The middle-length brunette hair styled in a side-parted wet look made the look even more sizzling.

    6. Anushka Sharma

    Anushka Sharma wore this make-up to Filmfare Awards 2020. The flawless base was made alive with the metallic brown smokey eyes and seamlessly highlighted high points of the face. The sleek low bun gave an elegant touch to her look.

    7. Hina Khan

    How do you make a simple look stand out? It's simple- by playing with some neon colours. Hina Khan posted this look of hers on Instagram last week and instantly caught our attention. The bright pink eyeliner that matches the lip shade made this simple look one of the best looks on Instagram last week.

