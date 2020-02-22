Instagram Beauty Looks Of The Week: Taapsee, Kareena Kapoor, Lady Gaga, Deepika Padukone & More

View this post on Instagram And sometimes like Monarch! 🦋 #Drama #Filmfare2020 A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) on Feb 16, 2020 at 11:02am PST 1. Taapsee Pannu For the first time this week, we saw Taapsee Pannu in a look as intense as this. Taapsee took the avatar of butterfly for Filmfare Awards 2020 and paired her unusual attire with an eye make-up as fierce and stunning as her. This look reminded us greatly of Deepika Padukone's inverted eyeliner look form Cannes 2019.

Ready for #lakmefashionweek in@amitaggarwalofficial Styled by @tanghavri Hair by@yiannitsapatori Makeup by@makeupbypompy Managed by @poonamdamania @nainas89

2. Kareena Kapoor Khan Kareena Kapoor Khan is quite frankly the Queen of natural make-up look. In her various appearances, we have seen Kareena rock the nude and neutral make-up. For the Lakme Fashion Week, she again was seen in a flawless nide make-up. But, what was exciting about the look was her hairstyle. The fishtail braid done on half of her hair was a combination of braid and a low ponytail and looked elegant.

🌟

6. Anushka Sharma Anushka Sharma wore this make-up to Filmfare Awards 2020. The flawless base was made alive with the metallic brown smokey eyes and seamlessly highlighted high points of the face. The sleek low bun gave an elegant touch to her look.