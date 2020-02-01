Just In
- 48 min ago Priyanka Chopra Jonas Exudes Party Vibes With Yellow And Brown Printed Dress
-
- 58 min ago February 2020: Auspicious Dates And Timings For Hindu Weddings In This Month
- 1 hr ago Arvind Krishna To Lead IBM: 7 Things To Know About The IIT-Kanpur Alumnus
- 5 hrs ago 12 Personality Traits Of People Born In February
Don't Miss
- News Budget 2020: ₹6,000 cr allocated for BharatNet to connect 1 lakh gram panchayats
- Movies Inside Pics And Videos: Simran Kaur Mundi's Big Fat Punjabi Wedding Is Talk Of The Town
- Finance Union Budget 2020-21 Highlights
- Technology Coronavirus Outbreak: Facebook Removes Posts To Curb Spread Of Misinformation
- Sports Lakers pay emotional Bryant tributes as Lillard sets records in Trail Blazers victory
- Automobiles MG Hector BS6 Petrol Launched In India: Prices Start At Rs 12.74 Lakh
- Travel 8 Best Places To Visit In Nagaland In 2020
- Education IIM Bangalore Women In Leadership Course Tanmatra
Instagram Beauty Looks Of The Week: Sonam Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Hina Khan And More
This week on Instagram was the week of subtles, with an exception of course. Lately, the celebrities have been leaning more towards the more casual and natural looks and we appreciate that. What is interesting is that the make-up looks that seem natural and effortless to us, in fact, have a lot of work and effort behind them. But, it does inspire you to rock the causal, chic and classy look and give ideas on how to.
Instagram beauty looks the last week is an arsenal of formal make-up look with a touch of vibrance.
1. Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor ruled the Instagram with a blue eye shadow look. She donned this for the NBA event. Her look was marked by a flawless base, contoured cheekbones and nose, filled-in brows, sharply lined eyes and electric blue eyeshadow. The eyeshadow was the star of the show and was accentuated with a highlighter on the inner corner of the eyes. The loose wavy hair gave a vintage touch to the look.
|
2. Sara Ali Khan
Considering Sara Ali Khan's movie release this week, we were expecting some fun and dramatic make-up coming our way. But Sara surprised us with some subtle, neutral and dewy make-up look. With a luminous and flawless base, Sara added a hint of pinkish gloss to her lip. Keeping the make-up minimum, she finished her look with some loose waves cascading down her back.
3. Hina Khan
Hina Khan is soon going to feature in her first movie, Hacked. And last week she was busy with the promotional events of the movie. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actresses put on a simple make-up look with one intriguing feature for one of the promotional events. Her make-up look was marked by matte flawless skin, highlighted cheekbones, hot pink lips and a thick black eyeliner that went up to half of her lid, the latter being the intriguing element of the look.
|
4. Sonakshi Sinha
From blue eyeshadow to a rich brown smokey eye, Sonakshi Sinha has tried all kinds of make-up looks. And oh boy, can she carry each of these looks with a finesse. For her latest photoshoot, Sonakshi went for a neutral monochromatic make-up look that is perfect for your work. The flawless glass-like skin was featured with a swipe of pink eyeshadow and rosy-pink lips with a subtle highlight adding a natural glow to her face. She finished the look with glossy straight hair middle-parted at the front.
|
5. Deepika Padukone
Office looks can be boring. But not with Deepika Padukone to your rescue. Before the main night of the World Economic Forum, Deepika Padukone put on a look for a photoshoot that will put your party look to shame. She kept the make-up look simple with a matte base, precisely-contoured cheekbones, filled-in brows, ample coats of mascara and rich matte brown lip shade. Along with this stunning make-up look, she styled her hair in a sleek and formal low ponytail.