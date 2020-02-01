Instagram Beauty Looks Of The Week: Sonam Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Hina Khan And More Women Fashion oi-Monika Khajuria

This week on Instagram was the week of subtles, with an exception of course. Lately, the celebrities have been leaning more towards the more casual and natural looks and we appreciate that. What is interesting is that the make-up looks that seem natural and effortless to us, in fact, have a lot of work and effort behind them. But, it does inspire you to rock the causal, chic and classy look and give ideas on how to.

Instagram beauty looks the last week is an arsenal of formal make-up look with a touch of vibrance.