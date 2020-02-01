ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Instagram Beauty Looks Of The Week: Sonam Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Hina Khan And More

    By

    This week on Instagram was the week of subtles, with an exception of course. Lately, the celebrities have been leaning more towards the more casual and natural looks and we appreciate that. What is interesting is that the make-up looks that seem natural and effortless to us, in fact, have a lot of work and effort behind them. But, it does inspire you to rock the causal, chic and classy look and give ideas on how to.

    Instagram beauty looks the last week is an arsenal of formal make-up look with a touch of vibrance.

    1. Sonam Kapoor

    Sonam Kapoor ruled the Instagram with a blue eye shadow look. She donned this for the NBA event. Her look was marked by a flawless base, contoured cheekbones and nose, filled-in brows, sharply lined eyes and electric blue eyeshadow. The eyeshadow was the star of the show and was accentuated with a highlighter on the inner corner of the eyes. The loose wavy hair gave a vintage touch to the look.

    2. Sara Ali Khan

    Considering Sara Ali Khan's movie release this week, we were expecting some fun and dramatic make-up coming our way. But Sara surprised us with some subtle, neutral and dewy make-up look. With a luminous and flawless base, Sara added a hint of pinkish gloss to her lip. Keeping the make-up minimum, she finished her look with some loose waves cascading down her back.

    3. Hina Khan

    Hina Khan is soon going to feature in her first movie, Hacked. And last week she was busy with the promotional events of the movie. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actresses put on a simple make-up look with one intriguing feature for one of the promotional events. Her make-up look was marked by matte flawless skin, highlighted cheekbones, hot pink lips and a thick black eyeliner that went up to half of her lid, the latter being the intriguing element of the look.

    4. Sonakshi Sinha

    From blue eyeshadow to a rich brown smokey eye, Sonakshi Sinha has tried all kinds of make-up looks. And oh boy, can she carry each of these looks with a finesse. For her latest photoshoot, Sonakshi went for a neutral monochromatic make-up look that is perfect for your work. The flawless glass-like skin was featured with a swipe of pink eyeshadow and rosy-pink lips with a subtle highlight adding a natural glow to her face. She finished the look with glossy straight hair middle-parted at the front.

    5. Deepika Padukone

    Office looks can be boring. But not with Deepika Padukone to your rescue. Before the main night of the World Economic Forum, Deepika Padukone put on a look for a photoshoot that will put your party look to shame. She kept the make-up look simple with a matte base, precisely-contoured cheekbones, filled-in brows, ample coats of mascara and rich matte brown lip shade. Along with this stunning make-up look, she styled her hair in a sleek and formal low ponytail.

    More INSTAGRAM News

    Story first published: Saturday, February 1, 2020, 13:03 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 1, 2020
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue