Instagram Beauty Looks Of The Week: Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Sobhita Dhulipala And More

Flawless, glistening nude make-up seems to be the theme of Instagram last week. Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner for one owned the Instagram with their gorgeous make-up the whole of last week. Kylie Cosmetics just launched its latest collection, KENDALLXKYLIE and both the sisters took to Instagram to promote their latest collection. The collection contains a lot of nude shades in eyeshadow palettes and lipsticks, and these shades were used to on the Jenner sisters for the marketing campaign to create impeccable make-up looks.

Sobhita Dhulipala shared her picture from a photoshoot wearing a beautiful nude make-up accented with stunning silver highlighter on the high points of her face while Karishma Tanna made a sensual statement with her gleaming nude make-up that stirred in us the same thought as her caption of the post, "I love staring at you".

Hina Khan completely took us by surprise with her new haircut. Being quite active on Instagram, Hina Khan often shares the highlights of her day with her 8.2 million followers. We, however, did not expect Hina to jump on the Quarantine hair bandwagon. We are all for it though. The lob haircut with caramel-coloured ends looked stunning on her. On a more dramatic note, Sana Khan gave her followers a blingy eye look to try. While we are all obsessed with winged eyeliner, outlining it with small rhinestones the look more dramatic, more beautiful and all the more lucrative.

Shifting on to a more self-care post, Urvashi Rautela intrigued us with her not-so-normal face mask. Captioning the post as, "me waiting quietly around the corner trying to scare anyone coming my way with my normal mask. This will fix everything. NOTE TO SELF: RELAX", she reminded us how important is self-love and self-care at times like these(quarantine). Looking closely at the mask, we found it has 3-4 interesting layers. We must admit, we have not seen a mask like this before. We will definitely want to know more details about the mask.