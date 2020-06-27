ENGLISH

    Instagram Beauty Looks Of The Week: Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Sobhita Dhulipala And More

    By

    Flawless, glistening nude make-up seems to be the theme of Instagram last week. Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner for one owned the Instagram with their gorgeous make-up the whole of last week. Kylie Cosmetics just launched its latest collection, KENDALLXKYLIE and both the sisters took to Instagram to promote their latest collection. The collection contains a lot of nude shades in eyeshadow palettes and lipsticks, and these shades were used to on the Jenner sisters for the marketing campaign to create impeccable make-up looks.

    Sobhita Dhulipala shared her picture from a photoshoot wearing a beautiful nude make-up accented with stunning silver highlighter on the high points of her face while Karishma Tanna made a sensual statement with her gleaming nude make-up that stirred in us the same thought as her caption of the post, "I love staring at you".

    Hina Khan completely took us by surprise with her new haircut. Being quite active on Instagram, Hina Khan often shares the highlights of her day with her 8.2 million followers. We, however, did not expect Hina to jump on the Quarantine hair bandwagon. We are all for it though. The lob haircut with caramel-coloured ends looked stunning on her. On a more dramatic note, Sana Khan gave her followers a blingy eye look to try. While we are all obsessed with winged eyeliner, outlining it with small rhinestones the look more dramatic, more beautiful and all the more lucrative.

    Shifting on to a more self-care post, Urvashi Rautela intrigued us with her not-so-normal face mask. Captioning the post as, "me waiting quietly around the corner trying to scare anyone coming my way with my normal mask. This will fix everything. NOTE TO SELF: RELAX", she reminded us how important is self-love and self-care at times like these(quarantine). Looking closely at the mask, we found it has 3-4 interesting layers. We must admit, we have not seen a mask like this before. We will definitely want to know more details about the mask.

    @marieb.photography @dgtlcraft_postproduction

    I love staring at you 💋 #stateofmind #love #mood #wassup

    we’re live with the KENDALL X KYLIE collection!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! KylieCosmetics.com 🖤

    Surpriiiisseeeee Dear stress, Good bye 👋 Chopped some Tension off💇‍♀️ #NewLook #HairCut #QuarantineEffect @heenaalad @sayedsaba Plz don’t kill me🤷‍♀️

    My strength didn’t come from lifting weights. My strength came from lifting myself up everytime I was knocked down 🙌🏼 . . . Outfit @appapop #sanakhan #selfies #gettinggood

    me waiting quietly around the corner trying to scare anyone coming my way with my normal mask 🤣. This will fix everything. NOTE 📝 TO SELF: RELAX 🧚🏻‍♀️ Friend: You really need to self-care! Me: LOL 😝 😂 🙈 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . #love #urvashirautela

    Story first published: Saturday, June 27, 2020, 15:09 [IST]
