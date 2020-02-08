Just In
Don't Miss
- Movies Sara Ali Khan On Working With Akshay Kumar & Dhanush In Atrangi Re: 'Want To Do One Hell Of A Job'
- Finance India Needs To Double Credit Growth To Become A $5 Tn Economy By FY25: Bankers
- Technology OnePlus 8 Series Launch Pegged For March Or April, New Green Variant Hinted
- News 'AntiWomenKejriwal': Smriti Irani slams AAP chief over his election day tweet
- Automobiles Auto Expo 2020: Maruti Suzuki Jimny Unveiled - Expected Launch Date, Price, Specs, Images & More
- Sports Rumour Has It: Dortmund in no hurry to sell Man Utd & Chelsea target Sancho, Messi wants Barca stay
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In North India In February
- Education CBSE Exam Centre Locator App: Why Class 10 & 12 Students Should Download?
Instagram Beauty Looks Of The Week: Disha Patanai, Sara Ali Khan, Sonam Kapoor & More
This week on Instagram was the week of promotional events and wedding. While stars like Disha Patani, Sara Ali Khan and Hina Khan were busy in promoting their upcoming movies and giving us major beauty goals, Alia and Tara had some amazing insights on how to rock a wedding-guest look.
Without further ado, let's delve into the best Instagram beauty looks from last week.
|
Disha Patani
Disha Patani is on the roll for the promotions of her upcoming movie, Malang. In one of the promotional events, she was spotted in a dewy and nude make-up look, but it was her hair that fascinated us. The Bhaagi 2 actress who is usually seen in flawless loose waves cascading down her back, donned thick messy curls with hair coloured in a stunning golden brown shade. It is time to bring back the curls era, guys!
|
Sara Ali Khan
Another gorgeous diva on a promotional streak is the lovely Sara Ali Khan. Her most anticipated movie, Love Aaj Kal is ready to hit the theatres and we are living for her promotional looks. For a promotional event for the movie, Sara took on the unicorn avatar. She splashed unicorn colours- blue, purple and green- on her eyelids and we promise you won't be able to miss this look. Her hair styled in two multi-tied braids made a statement as well.
|
Sonam Kapoor
If there is one Bollywood beauty that never fails to keep up with the latest make-up trends, it is Sonam Kapoor. From monochromatic to nude, Sonam has rocked all the make-up looks there are. And it seems bold is the flavour of the season. For the India Art Fair 2020, Sonam put on a rich metallic brown monochromatic look that oozed elegance and confidence. She paired this look with a beautiful brown dress from Bhanne.
Hina Khan
A TV actress that is soon going to set foot in the glittering world of Bollywood is Hina Khan. As you scroll through her Instagram feed, it becomes evident that Hina is an ardent lover of make-up and trying out the latest beauty trends. For one of her photoshoots last week, the Hacked actress opted for a beautiful nude make-up look which was marked by a purple eyeliner. Her look was a perfect combination of subtle and bold.
|
Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt quite evidently diverts towards a more simpler make-up look. In many of her appearances, Alia has chosen to go the natural make-up route. For the wedding reception of Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra, Alia impressed in a nudish pink make-up look. Her otherwise subtle make-up look was enhanced by highlighting the high points of her face. Take notes ladies, that is how you use a highlighter to get the best out of your look.
|
Tara Sutaria
Tara Sutaria went the old-school route for the wedding reception of Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra. She looked royal in a golden eye make-up look. To be honest, it is rare to see the full-glam traditional make-up look these days. It was a refreshing change for sure. She paired the flawless make-up with a white and golden lehenga. It is safe to say, she nailed the wedding-guest look and gave us a lesson or two in the art of ethnic make-up.