Instagram Beauty Looks Of The Week: Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor And More
This week on Instagram, the best beauty looks came from the pioneers in the industry. While Deepika Padukone went a little bold with the graphic eyeliner look, Priyanka Chopra gave us a master class on formal beauty look. Sonam's look was rich, intense and royal while Janhvi Kapoor and Tamannah Bhatia wooed us with their no-makeup make-up looks.
Deepika Padukone
For her latest photoshoot, Deepika Padukone was decked up by the make-up and hair artist, Sandhya Shekar and looked absolutely stunning. She went for an intense graphic eyeliner that made her eyes the star of the look. The rest of her make-up was kept subtle and dewy with the new lip adding a charm to the look. Her hair styled in a wet bun also piqued our curiosity. Deepika paired this look with a black blazer and formal pants. Deepika who usually goes for a nude and natural make-up look made a refreshing change with this graphic look.
Priyanka Chopra
Last week, Priyanka Chopra attended the World Economic Forum 2020. And she was seen in a look that can give you major office wear and make-up goals. Her perfectly messy low bun with hair strands framing her face in the front made up for an impeccable formal hairdo. Keeping with the formal theme, she kept her make-up basic with some blush and highlighter on her cheekbones and a dark lip. She paired this look with black textured pants and formal grey shirt. Take notes ladies! That is how you rock a formal look.
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor attended the Paris Fashion Week last week and looked glamorous. Of her multiple looks, we loved the intense smokey eye look the most. Her hair styled in a textured bun with a wave on either side of her face at the front oozed retro vibes. Her eye look was breathtaking brown, golden and black smokey eyes. She balanced the look with beautiful golden highlight and nude lip shade. The bindi on the centre of her forehead added a traditional touch to the look.
|
Janhvi Kapoor
For Umang 2020, Janhvi Kapoor fulfilled her saree dreams with a stunning red saree by Manish Malhotra. And we loved that she paired this lovely saree with a subtle ‘no-makeup’ make-up look. Her look was, however, not surprising as Janhvi is clearly a fan of natural make-up looks. Keeping her eyes bare with just a touch of mascara, she added some blush to the apples of her cheeks and highlighted the high points of her face. A matte nude pink lip shade rounded off her look. Her hair was styled in rich beachy waves and we could see a hint of Sridevi in her.
Tamannaah Bhatia
Natural make-up look is a make-up trend that is clearly not going away anytime soon. Tamannaah Bhatia for the Signature masterclass event donned a natural make-up look that will convince you that there is no make-up look that can beat this. With a touch of pink hue on her eyelids, she kept the base minimal. A swipe of mascara and thinly lined upper lash line rounded off her eye make-up. Blushed cheekbones and matte peach lips completed her look. We are officially in awe!