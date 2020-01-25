Instagram Beauty Looks Of The Week: Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor And More

View this post on Instagram @deepikapadukone 🔥🔥🔥🔥 Styled @shaleenanathani Hair @georgiougabriel Photo @thehouseofpixels Beauty by me #Deepikapadukone #makeupbysandhya #wingedliner A post shared by Sandhya Shekar (@sandhyashekar) on Jan 21, 2020 at 10:22pm PST Deepika Padukone For her latest photoshoot, Deepika Padukone was decked up by the make-up and hair artist, Sandhya Shekar and looked absolutely stunning. She went for an intense graphic eyeliner that made her eyes the star of the look. The rest of her make-up was kept subtle and dewy with the new lip adding a charm to the look. Her hair styled in a wet bun also piqued our curiosity. Deepika paired this look with a black blazer and formal pants. Deepika who usually goes for a nude and natural make-up look made a refreshing change with this graphic look.

Janhvi Kapoor For Umang 2020, Janhvi Kapoor fulfilled her saree dreams with a stunning red saree by Manish Malhotra. And we loved that she paired this lovely saree with a subtle 'no-makeup' make-up look. Her look was, however, not surprising as Janhvi is clearly a fan of natural make-up looks. Keeping her eyes bare with just a touch of mascara, she added some blush to the apples of her cheeks and highlighted the high points of her face. A matte nude pink lip shade rounded off her look. Her hair was styled in rich beachy waves and we could see a hint of Sridevi in her.