IIFA Awards 2019: Sara Ali, Swara Bhasker And Urvashi Rautela’s High Buns Steal The Show Women Fashion oi-Monika Khajuria

Last night was a glamorous night as it witnessed the biggest Bollywood celebration that is IIFA Awards 2019. And this night was made even more glamorous by the high and might buns featured by the three B-town divas- Sara Ali Khan, Swara Bhaskar and Urvashi Rautela.

We all know that IIFA Awards are one of the biggest awards show of Bollywood and all the celebrities put their best foot forward for this event. And the 20th addition of these awards was no different. The Bollywood divas sported amazing make-up looks and hairdos at this year's IIFA Awards. However, these high buns stood out from the rest and took all the limelight.

So, today at Boldsky, we are here to decode these three stunning high buns for you!

1. Sara Ali Khan's Messy Bun

Sara Ali Khan went for a messy bun that was placed beautifully on top of her head. As Sara's make-up look was pretty subtle and laid back, her bun became a prominent element of her look. Her hairstyle was a perfect combination of elegance and chaos. Her hairdo is quite feasible and can be worn on a regular does. It is not overdone yet has a certain charm to it and we loved this hairdo.

To get this hairdo, follow this easy step-by-step tutorial.

Gather all of your hair and tie it into a high ponytail.

Now take another hair tie and tie your ponytail in half to make a loop.

Pull on the loop to widen it and wrap the left out hair around the base of the ponytail.

Now, take a small section of the looped hair, bring it forward and secure it using a bobby pin.

Repeat this process for another two or three sections and you'll have a perfectly messy bun.

2. Swara Bhasker's Sleek And Chic Bun

Next on our list is Swara Bhasker, who wore a classic sleek and chic bun. It was a net bun that looked impeccable. It is a great bun to wear to the office or when you are out shopping. Swara wore a stunning white body-hugging dress for the event and paired it with a golden and highlighted make-up look.

If you want to create this bun, here is an easy step-by-step guide for you.

Start off by gathering all of your hair in a ponytail.

Hold the ponytail in one hand, twist your ponytail around two fingers of the hand holding the ponytail to create a loop around your hand.

Wrap the rest of the hair around the base of the ponytail.

Secure it using some bobby pins and remove the fingers from your bun.

Use a hair spray to hold the bun in place.

3. Urvashi Rautela's High And Mighty Bun

Urvashi Rautela charmed and surprised us at the IIFA Awards with her high and mighty bun that looked professional and fun at the same time. She wore a feathery white and grey gown for the night and was looking sensational. Her make-up was fresh and dewy, but it was her hairdo that stole the show.

Styling her hair in a bun was a great decision considering the feather sleeves of her gown. If her hair was left open, it would have ended up looking messy. This might look like a bun that can only be done for women with long hair, but that is not the case. It can easily be done for women with medium-length hair.

Here is how you can make this bun in a few easy steps.

Start off by gathering all of your hair in a high ponytail.

Apply some hair gel at the front of your hair.

Now, using a teaser comb, tease the hair in your ponytail.

Start wrapping the hair in the ponytail around the base to form a straight ninja bun.

Secure it using some bobby pins.

Spray some hair spray all over your hair to hold the bun in place.

And these were the three amazing buns that caught our attention at the 20th IIFA Awards. What did you think about these buns? Which one is your favourite and would you give any of these a go? Share your thoughts with us in the comment section below.