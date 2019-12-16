How To Ace Kareena Kapoor’s Go-To Make-up Look In 5 Minutes Women Fashion oi-Monika Khajuria

We look up to our favourite celebrities for any beauty inspiration. And the Bebo of Bollywood, Kareena Kapoor comes at the top of that list. With all the events that she attends, she dons various avatars and mesmerises us in each one of them. But, if you pay close attention to her make-up look, you would notice that more often than not she wears the same make-up look with some tweaks here and there.

Kareena is evidently not a fan of layering up make-up and is usually seen in a natural make-up look. Kohled eyes, nude lips and blush placed at the apples of her cheeks are usually the most evident elements of her make-up look. This make-up look accentuates your natural features and can be carried off easily by anyone of us.

So, if you are a fan of Bebo's go-to make-up look and want to try it yourself, here is how you can glam up in just 5 minutes.

Tinted moisturiser

You want an even skin tone to start the look, but don't want the look to be heavy to turn cakey in a few hours. So, ditch the foundation and apply some tinted moisturiser all over your face.

Spot Conceal

It would be great if you don't go for a concealer as that makes them look heavy. But, who are we kidding? Those dark circles and spots on the face can be a pain to manage. In that case, use spot concealing to conceal everything you want to. Remember to set it immediately using a setting powder.

Blush (Not To Be Taken Lightly)

Blush placed perfectly on the apples of the cheeks is quite an evident part of Kareena's look. You just can't miss it. It brightens the whole look and gives some colour back to your face. You can, of course, change the intensity of the blush based on the occasion and your comfort level.

Nude Eyeshadow

If you want to glam up but also don't want to look OTT, nude shade is the best to go for. Just take a nude eyeshadow and apply it all over your lid. Blend the eyeshadow well at the edges. You can further glam this look by adding a golden eyeshadow on top of the nude one.

Kohl And Eyeliner

Heavily lined upper lashed line and smoked up lower lash line is the signature Kareena Kapoor eye make-up look. This is done to draw attention towards the eyes. So, the next step you need to do is line your upper lower lash line and waterline.

Eyebrows

Doing your eyebrows is important, even if you are not doing any make-up. Thus defines your face. Using an eyebrow pencil, fill in your brows.

Nude Lipstick (Customised To Your Tone)

Bebo wears a nude lipstick, pretty much all the time. And then there are those magical red lip looks. But, it is pretty much a nude lip look. The key is to choose a nude lip that matches your skin tone and seems to mesh with the entire look. You can go with matte or glossy lipstick as per your preference. With that, you are done!

But, wait! Want extra glam for a special event. Do the next step as well.

Highlighter, For That Extra Glam

To add some extra glam to the look, add some highlighter to the high points of your face and level up your make-up game. The high points of your face being your cheekbones, your cupid's bow and the tip and bridge of your nose.

This simple make-up routine won't take you more than a few minutes but will definitely make a huge difference to your look. If you do try this look, tell us how it turned out in the comment section below.