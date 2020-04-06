This Instagram Hack For Getting Overnight Heatless Curls Using Scarf Is The Best Women Fashion oi-Monika Khajuria

Last night as I was scrolling through Instagram and watching the feed of my favourite bloggers, I noticed how curly and wavy hair has become a routine for us. Earlier while straight hair used to be the most popular hair fetish, the charm of curly tresses has taken the hair industry by a storm. Not only that, but we also keep coming across various hacks and ways to curl our hair. And heatless curls have become the latest obsession.

Heatless curls are curls that we create without using heat styling tools such as flat iron and curling rod. You might have seen multiple ways to do that. But we assure you that this Instagram hack is the best.

Olivia Smalley, a popular hair blogger on the Gram recently shared with her followers a great hack to get overnight heatless curls. A few weeks back Olivia also shared with her followers a hack for overgrown gel nails. The very talented blogger shared this very simple and effective hack that would not take a lot of your time but give you amazing results and that is using a scarf to get heatless curls. Let's see how she does it.

How To Get Heatless Curls Using A Scarf

What you need

A scarf

2 bobby pins

Hair spray

A couple of hair ties

Hairpins

Steps to follow

Olivia starts by preparing the scarf. To do that, fold the scarf in half to create a triangle. Then the scarf is folden multiple times to make it almost like a headband. Now that you have the scarf ready, let the process begin.

Comb your hair and middle part it. Dampen your hair a bit and spritz some hair spray on your hair. Place the scarf on top of your head and secure it using some hairpins.

Start with one side of your hair. Taking your front hair, start wrapping the hair around the scarf.

Once you have looped in one strand of hair, add another strand to it and wrap it around the scarf.

Do this until you reach the end of your hair. Secure the ends using the hair tie.

Repeat the process on the other side of your hair.

Leave your hair like this overnight.

In the morning, take off the hair ties, unwrap your hair from the scarf and you have the perfect heatless curls.

The post that Olivia captioned as, "YES. This hair hack is now my official favorite. Even over the water bottle.." has gathered over 19 thousand views in a day and her followers are nothing but in awe of this look.

How To Make Sure Curly Hair Does Not Get Frizzy

Olivia also mentioned that she has seen this hack done with socks but she likes the scarf better. It definitely is much more comfortable to sleep on with a scarf.

Another advantage of this hack is that you have a customised hairdo to flaunt. The hair wrapped around your scarf can also be used as a hairstyle. As Olivia mentioned, "NOW, I actually love the way my hair looked with the scarf in, "itsaa look." ✌🏻Two styles ✌🏻two different days, you can even say day three will be looser curls too."

In the video, Olivia also mentioned that she did get some compliments for her wrapped up hairdo. It's a win-win situation. So, what are you waiting for? Try this amazing hack and tell us how it turned out.