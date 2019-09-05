Cardi B’s Gleaming Sleek Tresses In The Sunlight Is The Hair Of Our Dreams Women Fashion oi-Monika Khajuria

Cardi B is famous not only for being outspoken but also for her daring make-up and hair looks. Just a few days back when she appeared for the VMAs she outshined everyone and caused a stir with her make-up and hair. And now her latest post on Instagram gave us major hair goals. The sleek hair shining in the sunlight made us sigh in admiration.

She posted a short video on her Instagram handle in which she is basking in the sunlight. But what caught our attention was her hair that was shining and winning! She had styled her long tresses in a basic sleek and straight look that screamed elegance. This is a hair look straight out of our dreams.

Coming to her make-up, she went for a soft neutral look. Her base was fresh and dewy with her cheekbones and nose slightly contoured. Keeping the eyeshadow mono-toned and nude, she highlighted her eyes with thick winged eyeliner and a pair of long fluttery false eyelashes. She paired this look with a nude lip shade similar to her eyeshadow.

The formal attire coupled with those beautiful sleek tresses is a perfect look for your office wear. Her hair gave this look a classic and elegant turn and without any doubt, this look is a huge winner for us.

What do you think about this look? Did you find Cardi B's gleaming tresses as fascinating as we do? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.