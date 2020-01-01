Just In
Beauty Trends 2020: We Are Sure These 2019 Trends Will Dominate This Year As Well
And we have landed in 2020. With the end of the decade, it seems like the end of an era as well. In the last few years, the beauty industry has evolved in a way we never thought was possible. Well, 2019 more specifically has been a landmark year for the beauty lovers with nude looks getting as much love as the colourful ones, people acknowledging the power of a sharp contour, glow-from-within look becoming a craze and many more such changes. And Instagram has played a major role in that. Instagram beauty and Instagram make-up have become a real thing. When in doubt, we all seek the guidance of the mighty Instagram and sure enough, it never disappoints.
And so, as we welcome the new year, we have listed for you the 2019 beauty trends that we are going to love herd in 2020 as well. Let's begin.
|
1. Nude Make-up Look
Ditching our fascination for colourful and OTT Instagram make-up, 2019 was the year of nude make-up looks. From Deepika Padukone to Sonakshi Sinha and Sonam Kapoor, all your favourite celebrities donned and rocked this look. And we are sure this make-up look is going to remain a craze as well simply because of the room that it provides to play with different shades and styles of your clothes.
2. Monochromatic Look
Monochromatic looks have been a winner this year. You will find this look everywhere from red carpets to movie promotions. The key to nailing this look is to find the perfect shade for your skin tone that you can apply on various areas of your face and it won’t look odd or unusual. The shades that try are peach, brown, copper brown and maroon.
3. Messy Hairdos
There was a time when you would go crazy to ensure that not even a single strand of your hair is misplaced. Well, that wasn't the case in 2019 and it won't be in 2020. Messy hairdos have a charm that you can't ignore. Whether it is for a saree or formal wear, you can rock the messy look anytime.
4. Short Hair
Short hair was a beauty trend that tremendously impresses us in 2019 and will continue to do so in 2020. And with the creativity shown in the various styles of short hair from bob to blunt and long bob, you are sure to be pulled in and tempted to try short hair.
5. Creased Eyeliner Look
The simplest and most effective eye look for 2020 is definitely doing to be the creased eyeliner look. Looking at the mesmerising creased eyeliner looks worn by celebrities like Sonam Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, we are sure this beauty trend is not going to go away soon.
|
6. Lit-From-Within Look
Highlighting the face is a part of the process that charms many. But, the look that is going to rule 2020 is the lit-from-within look. This look is created using a combination of highlighter, luminous foundation and highlighter drops. We have a hunch that this look is going to be big in 2020.
7. Metallic Lips
Leave the glossy lips aside. Now is the time for some juicy metallic lips. Metallic shades make your lips plump, pouty and the highlight of the look. You won't need much work to look glamorous after putting on a metallic lipstick. And that will make metallic lips a go-to look in 2020.
8. Bun Lift
Who doesn't love a lifted face and sharp jawline? Well, a bun lift can do that for you. This beauty trend has been a favourite of many celebrities. To create this look, you need to pull your hair tightly and tie it on the top of your head in a bun. The pulling action stretches your skin and reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.