Beauty Trends 2020: We Are Sure These 2019 Trends Will Dominate This Year As Well

And we have landed in 2020. With the end of the decade, it seems like the end of an era as well. In the last few years, the beauty industry has evolved in a way we never thought was possible. Well, 2019 more specifically has been a landmark year for the beauty lovers with nude looks getting as much love as the colourful ones, people acknowledging the power of a sharp contour, glow-from-within look becoming a craze and many more such changes. And Instagram has played a major role in that. Instagram beauty and Instagram make-up have become a real thing. When in doubt, we all seek the guidance of the mighty Instagram and sure enough, it never disappoints.

And so, as we welcome the new year, we have listed for you the 2019 beauty trends that we are going to love herd in 2020 as well. Let's begin.