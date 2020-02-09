Valentine’s Day Gift Guide: 10 Beauty Gifts That Will Make Her Day Women Fashion oi-Monika Khajuria

The day of love, Valentine's Day is just around the corner. And if you have someone special in your life, it is natural to share gifts and show some appreciation to your loved ones on this day. Chocolates, flower bouquet and stuffed teddy bears are gifts that girls have had enough of. Perhaps, this February 14 you can surprise your partner with a beauty gift. We assure you, your partner will appreciate the gesture. More so if she is into make-up and beauty. This will also be a gift will be utilised to the maximum.

Now we know you might be confused when it comes to beauty. You do not know what to get and whether your girl will like the gift. Worry not! We are here with the solution to your problem. In this article, we have listed 10 beauty gifts that are ideal to gift for Valentine's Day.

1. A Luxury Lipstick You can never have too many lipsticks. Valentine's Day is the perfect occasion to treat your lady love with a luxury lipstick. The perfect shade for the occasion would be red lipstick. You can also go for pink and nude shades depending on your partner's choice and what suits her the best. 2. Highlighter Combo Highlighter is an underrated make-up item. It can instantly lift up your look and adds that bomb glow on your face. But, it also intimidates us. Why not push her in the highlighter direction by buying a highlighter combo. It contains various shades of highlighter to suit different skin shades, so you don't have to worry if it's the right shade for her. 3. A Perfume Who doesn't love to smell good? Girls love trying out different fragrances. And this gift will be treated for you as well. After all, you will be at the other end of that sweet fragrance. So, get a soft woody or fruity scent for your partner this Valentine's Day. 4. Face Mist Face mists are the perfect way to refresh yourself throughout the day. It calms you down and instantly brightens up your face. But girls usually ignore the importance of face mists. This Valentine's Day, show that you care for her by gifting her a face mist. 5. Straightener Straightener makes up for an amazing gift for any occasion. A good straightening iron can woo any girl. It is a must-have tool in their hair kit. And if your girl has been looking for a good hair straightener, gift her one this Valentine and make her the happiest girl. 6. Curling Iron Another hair accessory that is a must-have in a girl's hair arsenal is a great curling iron. It lets her try different hairstyles and she will remember you every time she uses the curling iron. It is a great gift for Valentine's day. 7. Luxury Body Bath Products Body bath products make the experience of bathing or showering exotic. And she will definitely appreciate this gift. You can include body scrub, shower gel and body lotion in your gift collection. 8. Manicure Set A manicure set that entails all the products to give her the spa experience at home makes up for a great Valentine's day gift. Throw some stunning nail paint shades in there and it will be the best gift ever. You can also gift a gel-manicure set for a more luxurious experience. 9. Blush Palette If your girl is into make-up, get her a blush palette. Every girl loves to blush up her look and it is a make-up product that we often don't have multiples of. So, you will be adding a valuable product to her make-up collection. 10. Make-up Brushes Make-up brushes are not to be taken lightly. A lot depends on them and your girl knows that. A good make-up brush set will make a good gift for this Valentine's Day. Be careful though. If you are getting brushes, make sure they are of good quality.