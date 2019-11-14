6 Stylish Ponytails For College Girls To Flaunt This Winter Season

View this post on Instagram Birthday 🍰 @samimiro @maneaddicts A post shared by Kathleen (@kathleen_hair) on Mar 5, 2019 at 9:04am PST 1. Triple Ponytail Triple ponytail is perfect for those who have long hair and are willing to do some experiments. Though it looks like time-taking hairstyle but let us clear your misunderstanding. This type of ponytail can be styled in just a click and it is something which you will be sporting easily every day, once you get a hang of it. So, to make a triple ponytail, first pull your sleek tresses up in a half updo and secure it with a hair tie. Now, create another half-up ponytail right below it from the same section. Lastly, bring all your tresses together right at the nape of your neck and secure it with another hair tie to create a long low ponytail. And you are done! So simple, isn't it?

View this post on Instagram The teased ponytail 💕 . . . . . #vervehairaustralia #teasedponytail #ponytail #upstyle #upstyles #blondehair #put #it #up #highlights #balayage #balayagehighlights #festiveseason #is #coming #fast #make #an #appointment #smartbond #damagefreecolouring #ask #us A post shared by Verve Hair (@vervehairaustralia) on Oct 2, 2018 at 2:55am PDT 4. Teased Ponytail A teased ponytail is the voluminous ponytail, which looks stunning when created with long hair, especially wavy ones. A teased ponytail can sometimes give you a disaster result, when not teased the right way. So, to perfect this ponytail you need to master the art of teasing your hair. To create this type of ponytail, part your hair as desired or simply gather it all at the back. Then tease the hair at the crown with a tail comb, and make a mid ponytail, securing it with an elastic hair tie. Take a small section of your hair and wrap it around the ponytail to hide the elastic, and pin it in place. Lastly, curl the strands of your ponytail to give it a more teasing and fabulous effect. Though this type of tail is time-taking, but it's worth it, when done right.

View this post on Instagram #sunshine and a #rosetree @sonamkapoor ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ for @festivaldecannes @chopard #sonamkapoor #day2 #look1 #cannesfilmfestival #chopardparfums #loopedponytail #ponytail #sleek #sleekhair @rheakapoor @artinayar @neeha7 @thehouseofpixels @manishamelwani @vani2790 @sanyakapoor #hairinspo #hairideas A post shared by Hiral Bhatia (@bbhiral) on May 21, 2019 at 7:07am PDT 5. Looped Ponytail Looped ponytail suits with any type of outfit, be it western or ethnic. And it hardly takes time to create it in a perfect way. The looped ponytail is the ideal tail for those who have straight hair and it looks quite elegant. We have also seen many Bollywood actress sporting this type of hairstyle in their public appearances. So, to create a looped ponytail, part your hair as desired or gently pull back all your tresses into a neat low ponytail, and secure it with an elastic. Now, take the end of your ponytail and bring it up near the elastic, making a loop, and secure it all together with another elastic. Also, make sure you leave some bit of the ends outside while creating a loop. Now, lastly, take that entire section of ends and wrap it around the elastic. Secure it neatly with pins and you are done. Get ready to flaunt your new hairstyle!