9 Skin Care Tips You Need To Follow This Winter Season

Your skin's texture can change. You might have heard people saying that their skin has become dry or oily. Well, that's because factors such as age, diet, skincare and weather can alter your skin's texture. And winter season comes with the challenge of dry skin.

With the change in season, your skin can shift towards the dry side. If your skin feeling tight, flaky, itchy, red or inflamed, it is an indication to that. And that means you need to pull up your sleeves and take your skin game up a notch. There are many skin care mistakes that we commit during the season than further make the situation worse.

We have got the solution for you. The tips that follow ensure that you fight the winter skin woes and sail smoothly into the summer season with nourished skin.

Say No To Hot Water Nothing sounds better than a hot water bath or shower during winters. But, unfortunately, it can make your skin extremely dry. So, refrain from using very hot water in the winters. Instead, use lukewarm water. Exfoliate Gently And Not Too Often All the skincare lovers swear by exfoliating for it rejuvenates the skin and makes it supple. During the harsh winters, however, exfoliation, without restraint, can turn out to be harmful to the skin. It can compromise with the natural barrier of the skin and irritate the skin. Use gentle scrubs to exfoliate during the winters and do it not more than once a week. Keep The Sunscreen Game Strong The sun and its harmful rays are a danger to the skin no matter the season. Exposure to the rays of the sun can boost skin ageing and leave your skin dry and irritated. Keep your skin sun protected all the time. Put on sunscreen before going out in the sun and cover your face for extra protection. Drink Plenty Your skin can get parched during the summer. So, it needs to be hydrated from inside out. Drink 2-3 litres of water every day. You can tweak the liquid intake by switching water with fresh fruit juices and coconut water and you get hydration along with deliciousness. Take The Nighttime Routine Seriously Not only during the day, but your skin can also become dry during the night as well. You might not be a fan of the nighttime skincare routine, but winters demand you provide this extra nourishment to your skin. Invest in a hydrating night cream. Before you go to sleep, wash your face clean and apply the cream all over your face. In the morning you will wake up to soft, smooth and supple skin. Kick Up The Moisturisation Winters can make your skin extremely dry, especially if you already have dry or sensitive skin. And your regular moisturiser that worked well during the summers isn’t enough. You need a heavier and thicker formula to beat the winter dryness. Get a thicker moisturiser and apply it on your skin regularly throughout the day. Scrub Your Lips Your lips can be one of the first signs of your skin becoming dry. Cracked and dry lips not only look bad but indicate a more serious issue. So, scrub your lips every alternate day and add a layer of hydrating lip balm on it before you go to bed. With regular use, your lips will bounce back in no time. Avoid Powder Make-up If you are a regular make-up consumer, it is essential for you to avoid powder make-up during the winters. Your skin is already dry due to the cold and harsh weather. The powder make-up, no matter how convenient, will exaggerate that and your face will end up looking cakey. Switch to cream or liquid products to ensure good make-up and skin day. Hop-On The Fragrance-Free Trend Fragrance tends to irritate the skin, especially the winter-sensitive skin. Unfortunately, almost all the products that we use contain fragrance. So, you need to shuffle your skincare products during the winters. Choose more natural, organic and fragrance-free products that won’t irritate the skin or make it dry.