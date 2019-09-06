Skincare Routine Step 3: Toner - What Is It And What Does It Do Skin Care oi-Monika Khajuria

Applying toner is a step in the skincare step that is not part of many of our skincare routine. One of the main reasons behind this is the little knowledge that we have about toners and that makes us sceptical to use it. But what most of us don't know is that toners are an effective and essential tool to maintain healthy and glowing skin.

So, in order to break the notions that you have facial toners, in this article, we talk you through everything you need to know about them. Read it through and decide whether you want to include a toner in your skincare regime or not.

What Is A Toner?

Toner is, simply put, a liquid that is highly moisturising on the face and helps to tone your skin. There are the best-used for acne-prone skin and help to reduce the breakouts. An earlier version of toners, commonly known as astringent, might be used by many of you. But these were highly alcohol-based and stingy on the skin that did more harm than good.

But then toners took a complete turn to become what they are today- a highly nourishing treatment for the skin. Find out what a toner does in the next section.

What Does A Toner Do?

Toner aids in deep cleansing your face and helps to remove any and all dirt and impurities that might be left behind by your cleanser. In fact, toner can get rid of the left out cleanser, if any and thus helps to thoroughly cleanse your face. Other than that, here are the main things that toner does.

Reduces skin pores

Toners thoroughly cleanse the skin pores by removing dirt and debris from it and tightens your skin pores to give you firm and supple skin.

Restores pH balance of the skin

Our skin is acidic with a low pH and if this balance is disturbed the skin is highly prone to damage and breakouts. And the cleansers that we use might disbalance the pH of the skin. And using a toner is a quick and effective way to restore the natural pH of the skin.

Hydrates the skin

Toners usually are alcohol-free with moisturising agents that help to keep the skin hydrated and plump.

Adds glow to the skin

By cleansing the skin thoroughly, toners help to refresh the skin and thus add a natural glow to your skin.

Prepares your skin for the next step

Toners are also quite efficient to prepare your skin for the steps that follow. It basically helps to enhance the absorption and thus effectiveness of the other products that you would use.

Why Should You Use A Toner?

The main reason that you should a toner is because it a great way to protect and prepare your skin. There is no use of doing a thousand-step skincare routine if your skin isn't able to benefit from it. Toners ensure that you get the most out of the skincare products that you use following a toner.

Also, it not only makes your skin soft and plump, but it also helps to guard your skin against the bacteria and infections that your skin might be exposed to.

What Should You Look For In A Toner?

While there aren't many options available out there for toners, when you go to buy a toner here are some ingredients to look for as per your skin tone. But one thing that you need to keep in mind is that no matter your skin type choose a toner that is alcohol-free and fragrance-free.

1. For oily skin

For oily skin you need a toner that helps to control the excess oil and prevents the breakouts.

Ingredients to look for

Salicylic acid

Aloe vera

Lavender

Tea Tree

Witch hazel

2. For dry skin

For dry skin you need a toner with highly moisturising ingredients.

Ingredients to look for

Aloe vera

Hyaluronic acid

Chamomile

Lavender

Glycerin

Vitamin E

3. For sensitive skin

A sensitive skin is prone to allergies. So, you need ingredients that are less likely to react to your skin.

Ingredients to look for

Amino acids

Aloe vera

Fragrance-free

Allantoin

How To Apply A Toner

It doesn't take much time to apply a toner. Here is how you apply a toner.

Cleanse your face.

Take a small amount of toner on a cotton pad.

Wipe your face with the cotton pad using outward motion.

When Should You Apply A Toner?

Applying toner is the second step after cleansing on the days you're not exfoliating. And if you do exfoliate your skin, it is the third step in the skincare routine and you need to use a toner after you're done exfoliation. But it always has to be done after cleansing.