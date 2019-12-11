You Need To Try These 11 Amazing Ways To Use Turmeric To Get Rid Of Pimples Right Now! Skin Care oi-Monika Khajuria

Inflammed, puss-filled pimple is not a pretty sight to look at, right? Turmeric, the golden spice readily available at our homes, can come in really handy while dealing with pimples. Turmeric has long been recognised in the Ayurveda for its amazing medicinal properties. It is not only a healthy ingredient to include in your diet, but its topical application can ward off many skin issues, pimples included.

In this article, we will talk you through 11 amazing turmeric-based home remedies to treat pimples. But before that, let's have a look at why to use turmeric to tame those pimples.

Why Use Turmeric For Pimples?

If you didn't know, clogged and infected pores are the main reason behind pimples. [1] So, you need something that can unclog your pores and ward-off the bacteria. Turmeric does that for you [2] .

Turmeric has excellent antiseptic and antibacterial properties that keep the harmful acne and pimple-causing bacteria at bay [3] . It also helps to take out the excess oil from your skin, thereby unclogging the skin pores and treating the issue of pimples. Additionally, the anti-inflammatory properties of turmeric help soothe the inflammation caused by the pimples.

Turmeric Home Remedies To Get Rid Of Pimples

1. Turmeric with honey

The antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties of turmeric mixed with the antibacterial and moisturising properties of honey will work together to suppress your pimple and nourish your skin [4] .

Ingredients

1 tsp turmeric

1/2 tsp honey

Method of use

Take the turmeric powder in a bowl.

Add honey to it.

Mix well to get a smooth paste.

Apply the paste on the affected areas.

Leave it on for about 10 minutes.

Rinse it off using lukewarm water.

How often should you use it

Repeat the remedy 1-2 times a week.

2. Turmeric with neem and curd

The power combination of neem and turmeric will deeply cleanse the skin of any bacteria or infection causing pimples [5] . The lactic acid present will help prevent any probable scarring.

Ingredients

11/2 tsp turmeric powder

1 tsp neem powder

1 tsp curd

Method of use

Take the turmeric powder in a bowl.

Add neem powder to it and give it a stir.

Add curd to this and mix all the ingredients well.

Apply the paste on the affected areas.

Leave it on for 10 minutes.

Rinse it off with lukewarm water.

How often should you use it

Repeat this remedy once a week.

3. Turmeric with yogurt

The pimple-healing properties of turmeric along with the scar-healing properties of yogurt (thanks to the lactic acid present in it) [6] makes this a perfect remedy to deal with pimples.

Ingredients

1/2 tsp turmeric

2 tbsp yogurt

Method of use

Take turmeric in a bowl.

Add yogurt to this and mix well to create a smooth paste.

Apply the paste on the affected areas.

Leave it on for 15 minutes.

Rinse it off thoroughly.

How often should you use it

Repeat the remedy 2-3 times in a week.

4. Turmeric with tomato

The acidic properties of tomato help clearing out the pimples while turmeric soothes the skin and brings the inflammation down.

Ingredients

A large ripe tomato

A pinch of turmeric

Method of use

In a bowl mash the tomato into pulp.

Add turmeric to this and mix well.

Apply the mixture to the affected areas.

Leave it on for 5-10 minutes.

Rinse it off later.

How often should you use it

Repeat the remedy twice a week.

5. Turmeric with gram flour and rose water

Gram flour tones, exfoliates and deep cleanses the skin to reduce the pimples [7] . This mixed with the astringent properties of rose water and antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties of turmeric works like a charm to get rid of pimples.

Ingredients

1 tsp raw turmeric

2 tsp gram flour

3 tsp rose water

Method of use

In a bowl, take gram flour.

Add turmeric to this and give it a stir.

Lastly, add rose water to it and all the ingredients together to get a smooth paste.

Cleanse your face and pat it dry.

Apply the paste on the affected areas.

Leave it on for 15-20 minutes.

Rinse it off later.

How often should you use it

Use the remedy once a week.

6. Turmeric, sandalwood and rose water

Sandalwood helps to reduce the skin inflammation [8] while rose water unclogs the skin pores. This makes it an effective remedy for pimples.

Ingredients

1/2 tsp turmeric

2 tbsp sandalwood powder

Rose water (as needed)

Method of use

Take the sandalwood powder in a bowl.

Add turmeric to it and give it a good stir.

Next, add enough rose water to it so as to make a smooth and thick paste.

Apply the paste to the affected areas.

Leave it on for about 15 minutes.

Rinse it off later with lukewarm water.

How often should you use it

Repeat the remedy two times a week.

7. Turmeric with milk and honey

Milk deep cleanse the skin and honey helps to keep it hydrated and lighten any scars left by the pimples.

Ingredients

4 tsp turmeric powder

4 tbsp raw honey

1 tbsp milk

Method of use

Take the turmeric powder in a bowl.

Add honey and milk to the bowl. Mix well to get a smooth paste.

Apply the mixture on the affected areas.

Leave it on for 10 minutes to dry.

Rinse it off later with cold water.

How often should you use it

Repeat the remedy twice a week.

8. Turmeric and oatmeal

The exfoliating properties of oatmeal mixed with antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties of turmeric help in reducing the pimples [9] .

Ingredients

1 tbsp turmeric powder

1 tbsp oatmeal powder

Water (as needed)

Method of use

Take the oatmeal in a bowl.

Add turmeric powder to it and stir well.

Add enough water to the mixture so as to get a smooth, lump-free paste.

Apply the paste to the affected areas.

Leave it on until it dries.

Rinse it off thoroughly later.

How often should you use it

Use this remedy once a week.

9. Turmeric and lemon

The antibacterial and skin lightening properties, and acidic nature of lemon help reduce the pimples and clear out the scars left by them [10] .

Ingredients

1/4 tsp turmeric powder

1/2 tsp lemon juice

A few drops of water

Method of use

Take the turmeric powder in a bowl.

Add lemon juice and water to this and mix well.

Apply the paste on the affected areas.

Leave it on for 15-20 minutes.

Rinse it off thoroughly later.

How often should you use it

Use the remedy once in a week.

10. Turmeric with aloe vera

Aloe vera pampers your skin. It fights-off the harmful bacteria, adds moisture, reduces inflammation and helps lighten the scars [11] . All these benefits mixed with the enriching properties of turmeric make this mixture a great remedy for pimples.

Ingredients

1/2 tsp turmeric

2 tbsp aloe vera gel

Method of use

Take the aloe vera gel in a bowl.

Add turmeric powder to this and mix well.

Apply the mixture on the pimple-affected areas.

Leave it on for 10 minutes.

Rinse it off thoroughly later.

How often should you use it

Repeat this remedy 3-4 times in a week.

11. Turmeric with olive oil

Olive oil hydrates the skin and protects it from free radical damage thanks to its antioxidant properties [12] . Mixed with turmeric, they make a great remedy to treat pimples and rejuvenate the skin.

Ingredients

1 tsp turmeric

A few drops of virgin olive oil

Method of use

Take the turmeric powder in a bowl.

Add enough drops of olive oil to this so as to make a paste.

Apply the paste on the pimple-affected areas.

Leave it on for 15 minutes.

Rinse it off thoroughly later.

How often should you use it

Repeat this remedy 3-4 times in a week.

