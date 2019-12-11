Just In
- 34 min ago 8 Essential Ways To Strengthen Your Heart
-
- 55 min ago Viral: Cats' Funny Reactions To Cat Filters On Their Owners' Faces Will Keep You LOLing All Day
- 1 hr ago Gauri Khan, Karan Johar, And Kaajal Anand Recreates Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Characters With Their Outfits
- 1 hr ago Sticking To His Bengali Roots, Abhijit Banerjee Dons Dhoti While Receiving Nobel Prize 2019
Don't Miss
- News TMC's on statue-building spree to counter BJP's Hindutva agenda
- Movies Arjun Reddy's Shalini Pandey Is Ranveer Singh’s Heroine In YRF’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar!
- Sports Rumour Has It: Everton to open talks with Arsenal-linked Ancelotti
- Technology Vodafone Idea Plans To Sell Optic Fiber Arm, Navi Mumbai Data Centre: Report
- Finance PC Jeweller Shares Sink 9% After Care Ratings Downgrades Its FD To CARE D FD
- Travel 7 Beautiful Churches in India For The Perfect Christmas Holiday
- Automobiles Orxa Mantis Electric Performance Motorcycle Revealed At India Bike Week 2019
- Education TOEFL Go! Global: A Mobile App From ETS To Stand Out In Exam
You Need To Try These 11 Amazing Ways To Use Turmeric To Get Rid Of Pimples Right Now!
Inflammed, puss-filled pimple is not a pretty sight to look at, right? Turmeric, the golden spice readily available at our homes, can come in really handy while dealing with pimples. Turmeric has long been recognised in the Ayurveda for its amazing medicinal properties. It is not only a healthy ingredient to include in your diet, but its topical application can ward off many skin issues, pimples included.
In this article, we will talk you through 11 amazing turmeric-based home remedies to treat pimples. But before that, let's have a look at why to use turmeric to tame those pimples.
Why Use Turmeric For Pimples?
If you didn't know, clogged and infected pores are the main reason behind pimples. [1] So, you need something that can unclog your pores and ward-off the bacteria. Turmeric does that for you [2] .
Turmeric has excellent antiseptic and antibacterial properties that keep the harmful acne and pimple-causing bacteria at bay [3] . It also helps to take out the excess oil from your skin, thereby unclogging the skin pores and treating the issue of pimples. Additionally, the anti-inflammatory properties of turmeric help soothe the inflammation caused by the pimples.
Turmeric Home Remedies To Get Rid Of Pimples
1. Turmeric with honey
The antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties of turmeric mixed with the antibacterial and moisturising properties of honey will work together to suppress your pimple and nourish your skin [4] .
Ingredients
- 1 tsp turmeric
- 1/2 tsp honey
Method of use
- Take the turmeric powder in a bowl.
- Add honey to it.
- Mix well to get a smooth paste.
- Apply the paste on the affected areas.
- Leave it on for about 10 minutes.
- Rinse it off using lukewarm water.
How often should you use it
- Repeat the remedy 1-2 times a week.
2. Turmeric with neem and curd
The power combination of neem and turmeric will deeply cleanse the skin of any bacteria or infection causing pimples [5] . The lactic acid present will help prevent any probable scarring.
Ingredients
- 11/2 tsp turmeric powder
- 1 tsp neem powder
- 1 tsp curd
Method of use
- Take the turmeric powder in a bowl.
- Add neem powder to it and give it a stir.
- Add curd to this and mix all the ingredients well.
- Apply the paste on the affected areas.
- Leave it on for 10 minutes.
- Rinse it off with lukewarm water.
How often should you use it
- Repeat this remedy once a week.
3. Turmeric with yogurt
The pimple-healing properties of turmeric along with the scar-healing properties of yogurt (thanks to the lactic acid present in it) [6] makes this a perfect remedy to deal with pimples.
Ingredients
- 1/2 tsp turmeric
- 2 tbsp yogurt
Method of use
- Take turmeric in a bowl.
- Add yogurt to this and mix well to create a smooth paste.
- Apply the paste on the affected areas.
- Leave it on for 15 minutes.
- Rinse it off thoroughly.
How often should you use it
- Repeat the remedy 2-3 times in a week.
4. Turmeric with tomato
The acidic properties of tomato help clearing out the pimples while turmeric soothes the skin and brings the inflammation down.
Ingredients
- A large ripe tomato
- A pinch of turmeric
Method of use
- In a bowl mash the tomato into pulp.
- Add turmeric to this and mix well.
- Apply the mixture to the affected areas.
- Leave it on for 5-10 minutes.
- Rinse it off later.
How often should you use it
- Repeat the remedy twice a week.
5. Turmeric with gram flour and rose water
Gram flour tones, exfoliates and deep cleanses the skin to reduce the pimples [7] . This mixed with the astringent properties of rose water and antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties of turmeric works like a charm to get rid of pimples.
Ingredients
- 1 tsp raw turmeric
- 2 tsp gram flour
- 3 tsp rose water
Method of use
- In a bowl, take gram flour.
- Add turmeric to this and give it a stir.
- Lastly, add rose water to it and all the ingredients together to get a smooth paste.
- Cleanse your face and pat it dry.
- Apply the paste on the affected areas.
- Leave it on for 15-20 minutes.
- Rinse it off later.
How often should you use it
- Use the remedy once a week.
6. Turmeric, sandalwood and rose water
Sandalwood helps to reduce the skin inflammation [8] while rose water unclogs the skin pores. This makes it an effective remedy for pimples.
Ingredients
- 1/2 tsp turmeric
- 2 tbsp sandalwood powder
- Rose water (as needed)
Method of use
- Take the sandalwood powder in a bowl.
- Add turmeric to it and give it a good stir.
- Next, add enough rose water to it so as to make a smooth and thick paste.
- Apply the paste to the affected areas.
- Leave it on for about 15 minutes.
- Rinse it off later with lukewarm water.
How often should you use it
- Repeat the remedy two times a week.
7. Turmeric with milk and honey
Milk deep cleanse the skin and honey helps to keep it hydrated and lighten any scars left by the pimples.
Ingredients
- 4 tsp turmeric powder
- 4 tbsp raw honey
- 1 tbsp milk
Method of use
- Take the turmeric powder in a bowl.
- Add honey and milk to the bowl. Mix well to get a smooth paste.
- Apply the mixture on the affected areas.
- Leave it on for 10 minutes to dry.
- Rinse it off later with cold water.
How often should you use it
- Repeat the remedy twice a week.
8. Turmeric and oatmeal
The exfoliating properties of oatmeal mixed with antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties of turmeric help in reducing the pimples [9] .
Ingredients
- 1 tbsp turmeric powder
- 1 tbsp oatmeal powder
- Water (as needed)
Method of use
- Take the oatmeal in a bowl.
- Add turmeric powder to it and stir well.
- Add enough water to the mixture so as to get a smooth, lump-free paste.
- Apply the paste to the affected areas.
- Leave it on until it dries.
- Rinse it off thoroughly later.
How often should you use it
- Use this remedy once a week.
9. Turmeric and lemon
The antibacterial and skin lightening properties, and acidic nature of lemon help reduce the pimples and clear out the scars left by them [10] .
Ingredients
- 1/4 tsp turmeric powder
- 1/2 tsp lemon juice
- A few drops of water
Method of use
- Take the turmeric powder in a bowl.
- Add lemon juice and water to this and mix well.
- Apply the paste on the affected areas.
- Leave it on for 15-20 minutes.
- Rinse it off thoroughly later.
How often should you use it
- Use the remedy once in a week.
10. Turmeric with aloe vera
Aloe vera pampers your skin. It fights-off the harmful bacteria, adds moisture, reduces inflammation and helps lighten the scars [11] . All these benefits mixed with the enriching properties of turmeric make this mixture a great remedy for pimples.
Ingredients
- 1/2 tsp turmeric
- 2 tbsp aloe vera gel
Method of use
- Take the aloe vera gel in a bowl.
- Add turmeric powder to this and mix well.
- Apply the mixture on the pimple-affected areas.
- Leave it on for 10 minutes.
- Rinse it off thoroughly later.
How often should you use it
- Repeat this remedy 3-4 times in a week.
11. Turmeric with olive oil
Olive oil hydrates the skin and protects it from free radical damage thanks to its antioxidant properties [12] . Mixed with turmeric, they make a great remedy to treat pimples and rejuvenate the skin.
Ingredients
- 1 tsp turmeric
- A few drops of virgin olive oil
Method of use
- Take the turmeric powder in a bowl.
- Add enough drops of olive oil to this so as to make a paste.
- Apply the paste on the pimple-affected areas.
- Leave it on for 15 minutes.
- Rinse it off thoroughly later.
How often should you use it
- Repeat this remedy 3-4 times in a week.
- [1] InformedHealth.org [Internet]. Cologne, Germany: Institute for Quality and Efficiency in Health Care (IQWiG); 2006-. Skin care for acne-prone skin. 2013 Jan 16 [Updated 2019 Sep 26].
- [2] Liu, C. H., & Huang, H. Y. (2013). In vitro anti-propionibacterium activity by curcumin containing vesicle system.Chemical and Pharmaceutical Bulletin,61(4), 419-425.
- [3] Prasad S, Aggarwal BB. Turmeric, the Golden Spice: From Traditional Medicine to Modern Medicine. In: Benzie IFF, Wachtel-Galor S, editors. Herbal Medicine: Biomolecular and Clinical Aspects. 2nd edition. Boca Raton (FL): CRC Press/Taylor & Francis; 2011. Chapter 13.
- [4] McLoone, P., Oluwadun, A., Warnock, M., & Fyfe, L. (2016). Honey: A Therapeutic Agent for Disorders of the Skin.Central Asian journal of global health,5(1), 241. doi:10.5195/cajgh.2016.241
- [5] Alzohairy M. A. (2016). Therapeutics Role of Azadirachta indica (Neem) and Their Active Constituents in Diseases Prevention and Treatment.Evidence-based complementary and alternative medicine : eCAM,2016, 7382506. doi:10.1155/2016/7382506
- [6] Sachdeva, S. (2010). Lactic acid peeling in superficial acne scarring in Indian skin.Journal of cosmetic dermatology,9(3), 246-248.
- [7] Pal, R. S., Pal, Y., & Wal, P. (2017). In-House Preparation and Standardization of Herbal Face Pack.The Open Dermatology Journal,11(1).
- [8] Sharma, M., Levenson, C., Clements, I., Castella, P., Gebauer, K., & Cox, M. E. (2017). East Indian Sandalwood Oil (EISO) Alleviates Inflammatory and Proliferative Pathologies of Psoriasis.Frontiers in pharmacology,8, 125. doi:10.3389/fphar.2017.00125
- [9] Seneca, E. (1993).U.S. Patent No. 5,219,340. Washington, DC: U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.
- [10] Shinkafi, S. A., & Ndanusa, H. (2013). Antibacterial Activity of Citrus Limonon Acne vulgaris (Pimples).International Journal of Science inventions Today,2, 397-409.
- [11] Sahu, P. K., Giri, D. D., Singh, R., Pandey, P., Gupta, S., Shrivastava, A. K., ... & Pandey, K. D. (2013). Therapeutic and medicinal uses of Aloe vera: a review.Pharmacology & Pharmacy,4(08), 599.
- [12] Viola, P., & Viola, M. (2009). Virgin olive oil as a fundamental nutritional component and skin protector.Clinics in dermatology,27(2), 159-165.