Skincare Ingredients People With Sensitive Skin MUST Have! Skin Care oi-Amritha K

Research has shown that up to 50 per cent of people have sensitive skin, with more women suffering from sensitive skin than men. Additionally, sensitive skin is more likely to occur in people with inflammatory skin conditions such as eczema, acne, or rosacea [1].

As a general rule, sensitive skin stings or burns after applying certain skincare products. Sensitive skin may also feel irritated after being out in extreme temperatures, just after exercising, or after sun exposure.

When it comes to sensitive skin, it is essential to manage the condition so as not to make any conditions worse. With the right skincare products, your skin will feel and look better.

Here are some skin-healing, soothing, calming, anti-inflammatory ingredients to try if your skin barrier is compromised, whether it is due to sensitizing active ingredients, fragrance, or skin conditions like acne, psoriasis, or eczema [2][3].

Ingredients For People With Sensitive Skin

You should look for skin care products that contain gentle, soothing ingredients. Avoid products that contain astringents or abrasives that may further irritate your skin.

1. Aloe vera

Aloe vera is well known for its skin-soothing properties. It is useful in treating sunburns and other minor skin irritations. You can find it as an ingredient in skincare and hair care products.

2. Glycerine

As a humectant, it attracts and holds water. It is often used by hair and skin care products to promote moisturization. This ingredient is considered to be very safe and unlikely to irritate the skin.

3. Green tea

Besides slowing the signs of ageing, this antioxidant has skin-soothing properties. Researchers found that it improves the moisture level of the skin and may also reduce inflammation.

4. Hyaluronic acid

Known for its ability to swell and retain moisture in the skin or hair, this polysaccharide (a large carbohydrate molecule) occurs naturally in your skin and hair. It is gentle enough to use on sensitive skin without causing irritation.

5. Ceramides

In the outer layers of your skin, ceramides participate in creating the protective barrier. If that barrier is damaged, it can lead to irritation. Products that contain ceramides help repair some of the bonds so that the outer layer of your skin is less likely to be irritated.

6. Dimethicone

Several skin and hair care products contain silicone. It is very gentle on the skin but still provides excellent moisturizing effects. It can also be used on hair without causing irritation.

On A Final Note...

A prescription-strength skin care product may be necessary if you are suffering from a skin condition such as psoriasis, eczema, or rosacea. If you are suffering from a severe flare-up of one of these conditions, you may require steroid medication. Be sure to follow the instructions provided by your doctor.

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications

Story first published: Sunday, December 4, 2022, 17:28 [IST]