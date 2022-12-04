Just In
Don't Miss
- Movies Hansika Motwani’s Fiance Sohael Kathuriya Goes Down On His Knees For The Bride During Sangeet Ceremony; Pics
- Finance 3 Stocks That Made Biggest Recovery From 52-Week Low With Jump Of Over 7000%
- Sports Abu Dhabi T10: MS Dhoni to play in T10 league? The latest news revealed
- News I stand by each and every word I said: Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid on 'Kashmir Files' row
- Education CAT Answer Key: The objection window will be closing today; Check Details Here
- Automobiles 2023 BMW S 1000 RR Showcased At IBW 2022 – Launch On December 10
- Technology Oppo Find N2 Flip Digital Render Surfaces After A Leaked Video
- Travel Indian Dentist Set A World Record For The Fastest Travel On Foot From Leh To Manali, Read About Mahendra Mah
Skincare Ingredients People With Sensitive Skin MUST Have!
Research has shown that up to 50 per cent of people have sensitive skin, with more women suffering from sensitive skin than men. Additionally, sensitive skin is more likely to occur in people with inflammatory skin conditions such as eczema, acne, or rosacea [1].
As a general rule, sensitive skin stings or burns after applying certain skincare products. Sensitive skin may also feel irritated after being out in extreme temperatures, just after exercising, or after sun exposure.
When it comes to sensitive skin, it is essential to manage the condition so as not to make any conditions worse. With the right skincare products, your skin will feel and look better.
Here are some skin-healing, soothing, calming, anti-inflammatory ingredients to try if your skin barrier is compromised, whether it is due to sensitizing active ingredients, fragrance, or skin conditions like acne, psoriasis, or eczema [2][3].
Ingredients For People With Sensitive Skin
You should look for skin care products that contain gentle, soothing ingredients. Avoid products that contain astringents or abrasives that may further irritate your skin.
1. Aloe vera
Aloe vera is well known for its skin-soothing properties. It is useful in treating sunburns and other minor skin irritations. You can find it as an ingredient in skincare and hair care products.
2. Glycerine
As a humectant, it attracts and holds water. It is often used by hair and skin care products to promote moisturization. This ingredient is considered to be very safe and unlikely to irritate the skin.
3. Green tea
Besides slowing the signs of ageing, this antioxidant has skin-soothing properties. Researchers found that it improves the moisture level of the skin and may also reduce inflammation.
4. Hyaluronic acid
Known for its ability to swell and retain moisture in the skin or hair, this polysaccharide (a large carbohydrate molecule) occurs naturally in your skin and hair. It is gentle enough to use on sensitive skin without causing irritation.
5. Ceramides
In the outer layers of your skin, ceramides participate in creating the protective barrier. If that barrier is damaged, it can lead to irritation. Products that contain ceramides help repair some of the bonds so that the outer layer of your skin is less likely to be irritated.
6. Dimethicone
Several skin and hair care products contain silicone. It is very gentle on the skin but still provides excellent moisturizing effects. It can also be used on hair without causing irritation.
On A Final Note...
A prescription-strength skin care product may be necessary if you are suffering from a skin condition such as psoriasis, eczema, or rosacea. If you are suffering from a severe flare-up of one of these conditions, you may require steroid medication. Be sure to follow the instructions provided by your doctor.
- skin careKareena Kapoor Khan’s Key Ingredient For DIY Facials: 3 Ways You Can Use It!
- skin careIs Your Skin Always Inflamed? Here Are Five Ingredients That Help Calm Skin Inflammation
- skin careJanhvi Kapoor's Favourite Go-To DIY Ingredient: 3 Ways To Use It For Your Skin
- skin care3 Natural Ways To Use Pineapple For Skin Care And Hair Care
- make up tipsVampire Skin Trend On Social Media: What Is It? Steps To Get It!
- skin careSix DIY Beauty Ingredients That Can Cause More Harm Than Good
- skin careSamantha Ruth Prabhu's Miracle Solution For Glowing Skin: 2 Ways To Use It!
- skin careKiara Advani Swears By Fresh Cream For Skincare: 2 Ways To Use It For Skin And Hair
- body careDo You Have A Body Care Routine? Its High Time You Do! Steps To Follow
- skin careYami Gautam's Favourite Kitchen Skincare Staple: 2 Ways To Use It For Glowing Skin
- skin careTips To Depuff Your Face In The Morning
- skin careLooking For The Right Anti-Ageing Skin Routine? Five Must-Have Ingredients