Skin Fasting: What Is It And Does Your Skin Need It? Skin Care oi-Monika Khajuria

A skincare routine is specific to each individual. Through various hits and misses, we develop a skincare routine that works for our skin and helps to maintain healthy skin. So, what about this insane concept of 'skin fasting' that keeps popping up in our social media feeds and is supposed to work like magic to give you the skin of your dreams? What is this all about, how do you do it and do you really need to give this a try? This article answers these questions for you and some more. Read on to find out!

What Is Skin Fasting?

Skin fasting entails giving a breather to your skin from all the products that we use on a regular basis as a part of our skincare routine. The concept of skin fasting was made popular by a Japanese beauty brand, Mirai Clinical, that committed to bring to you unique beauty secrets from Japan and follows the mantra of 'less is more'. And that is the concept of skin fasting.

How To Do Skin Fasting?

Skin fasting demands giving up the skincare products including your moisturiser for a few days and giving the skin a chance to heal on its own without any external interference. That means not using any face wash, sun screen, moisturiser, toner or serum on the skin. It is a method that needs you to completely stop the application of these products to go raw and au naturel for a few days. Well, if you go by what the Internet says, skin fasting helps as it helps to break the dependency of our skin on these chemical-based products. And if we boycott these products for a few days, it will heal on its own (well, can you see the fault in that concept!).

Does Skin Fasting Work?

Skin fasting is a great concept theoretically, but not so much when it comes to its practical application. What this concept doesn't take in consideration is that there are various external factors that affect and harm the skin. These include pollution, harmful sun rays, skin dehydration, ageing etc. And the skincare products, in fact, help us to protect our skin from these factors. And discontinuing these products, even for a few days, can harm your skin.

When Can Skin Fasting Help?

That being said, there are a few instances in which skin fasting might help you. One of them being when you use multiple products and you get to experience an adverse reaction. In such a situation, skipping a product each day will help you find the one product that isn't suitable for your skin. Another instance where it might help you is when you try a new product. Giving the product a test without any other product to back it up will give you a fair idea if that product is well-suited for your skin.

Except for these, we don't think that skin fasting is an efficient way to pamper your skin.

When Should You Avoid Skin Fasting?

In spite of all that we shared with you, you might be tempted to give this method a try (which we don't recommend!). But again, there are particular situations when you absolutely shouldn't opt for a skin fast and that is when you are undergoing treatment from a dermatologist and advised to use certain skincare products or prescribed some ointment. Discontinuation of these can aggravate the skin issue and cause harm skin instead of benefiting it.

What Should You Do Instead?

Well, what you should do instead of skin fasting is not to go overboard with the products - be it skincare or make-up, that you use on your skin. Excessive use of products might clog your skin pores and lead to various skin issues (and we wouldn't want that).

As the skin ages, its texture changes and the tendency to withstand damage reduces. So, if you have a skincare routine that works for you, that's good. But make sure that you aren't using any product that will harm your skin and do irreversible damage to your skin in the long run.

How To Care For Sensitive Skin