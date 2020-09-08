Pat Or Rub: Which Is The Best Way To Apply Your Skincare Products?

Cleanser Cleansing is a process by which you are pulling out the max grime and insecurities from your skin. To get the best out of your cleanser, just rubbing it on the skin for a few seconds and washing it off won't work. To apply your cleanser right, wet your face, take a couple of blobs of your cleanser and massage it into your skin in circular motions. Wash it off later.

Exfoliator Your skin is sensitive and it is supposed to be handled gently. With scrubs, we tend to go harsh and press it hard into our skin. This is the wrong approach. After you are done with cleansing, take a dollop of your scrub on the palms of your hands. Rub it gently on your face. Focus more on your nose, forehead and chin. Be gentle on your cheeks. Use outward circular motions to exfoliate your skin. The Products You Pat And Press On The Skin It is our tendency to rub all the products on the skin. Whether it is moisturiser or sunscreen, we just swipe it around our face. You would be surprised to know how harmful rubbing can be for your skin. Constantly rubbing your skin break down the collagen in your skin and thus your skin tends to lose its elasticity. In short, your skin starts to age faster with fine lines, wrinkles and sagging skin becoming evident. Some people also argue that by rubbing the product, you are not allowing it to sink into your skin and often are removing most of the products, with very little left for the skin to absorb. Patting the skin might be a little bit more time consuming but in the end, it helps the products to penetrate better into your skin and give you the full nourishing effect of the products. Let's see the products that you should apply with patting motions. Malaika Arora Shares Her ‘Terrific Trio' Homemade Face Mask To Treat Acne

Toner Toners are an amazing skincare product that does two things for your skin- balance the pH of the skin and deeply cleanses the skin pores. To get the full effect of the toner, you must gently tap and press it into your skin. Take it on a cotton pad or on your hands and start patting it from the centre of your face towards the outer corner.

Eye Cream This is a no brainer. The under-eye area is extremely sensitive, so you need to be careful while dealing with eye creams. Do the eye cream under your eyes in a ‘U' shape and use your ring finger to gently pat it into your skin.

Serum Serums are a powerhouse of nourishment for the skin packed in a small bottle. It is a concentrated skincare product that is meant for specific skin issues, usually to nourish and deeply moisturise the skin. Serum contains active ingredients and has smaller molecules that penetrate deep into the skin. To make the best of your serum, spread it across your face and gently pat it into your skin.

Moisturiser Even if you do not use any other skincare products, you use a moisturiser. And we are all guilty of rubbing the moisturiser on our face. But, that is not how you should do it. You are not taking all that the moisturiser has to offer by rubbing it, mostly, off your skin. For the moisturiser to penetrate into your skin and give you the boost of hydration it is supposed to, you need to dot it all over your face and pat and press it into your skin.