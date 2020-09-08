Just In
Pat Or Rub: Which Is The Best Way To Apply Your Skincare Products?
Should you rub or pat your skincare products is probably not a question that you have spends your hours fussing on. We believe you should. You expose your skin to the various products with the hope that they can keep your skin beautiful and youthful. But, if you are not applying a product as you should, you are restricting your skin from getting all the benefits of a product. Yes, whether you rub, press or pat the products in your skin matters.
You might not make out much of a difference the applying technique makes now, while in your 20s. But, in your 30s and 40s, it would. And then it would be difficult to revive your skin, if at all. Now that we have your attention, let's see what is the right technique to apply each of your skincare product- pat or rub? Here we go!
The Products That You Rub On The Skin
Cleanser
Cleansing is a process by which you are pulling out the max grime and insecurities from your skin. To get the best out of your cleanser, just rubbing it on the skin for a few seconds and washing it off won't work. To apply your cleanser right, wet your face, take a couple of blobs of your cleanser and massage it into your skin in circular motions. Wash it off later.
Exfoliator
Your skin is sensitive and it is supposed to be handled gently. With scrubs, we tend to go harsh and press it hard into our skin. This is the wrong approach. After you are done with cleansing, take a dollop of your scrub on the palms of your hands. Rub it gently on your face. Focus more on your nose, forehead and chin. Be gentle on your cheeks. Use outward circular motions to exfoliate your skin.
The Products You Pat And Press On The Skin
It is our tendency to rub all the products on the skin. Whether it is moisturiser or sunscreen, we just swipe it around our face. You would be surprised to know how harmful rubbing can be for your skin.
Constantly rubbing your skin break down the collagen in your skin and thus your skin tends to lose its elasticity. In short, your skin starts to age faster with fine lines, wrinkles and sagging skin becoming evident.
Some people also argue that by rubbing the product, you are not allowing it to sink into your skin and often are removing most of the products, with very little left for the skin to absorb.
Patting the skin might be a little bit more time consuming but in the end, it helps the products to penetrate better into your skin and give you the full nourishing effect of the products. Let's see the products that you should apply with patting motions.
Toner
Toners are an amazing skincare product that does two things for your skin- balance the pH of the skin and deeply cleanses the skin pores. To get the full effect of the toner, you must gently tap and press it into your skin. Take it on a cotton pad or on your hands and start patting it from the centre of your face towards the outer corner.
Eye Cream
This is a no brainer. The under-eye area is extremely sensitive, so you need to be careful while dealing with eye creams. Do the eye cream under your eyes in a ‘U' shape and use your ring finger to gently pat it into your skin.
Serum
Serums are a powerhouse of nourishment for the skin packed in a small bottle. It is a concentrated skincare product that is meant for specific skin issues, usually to nourish and deeply moisturise the skin. Serum contains active ingredients and has smaller molecules that penetrate deep into the skin. To make the best of your serum, spread it across your face and gently pat it into your skin.
Moisturiser
Even if you do not use any other skincare products, you use a moisturiser. And we are all guilty of rubbing the moisturiser on our face. But, that is not how you should do it. You are not taking all that the moisturiser has to offer by rubbing it, mostly, off your skin. For the moisturiser to penetrate into your skin and give you the boost of hydration it is supposed to, you need to dot it all over your face and pat and press it into your skin.
Sunscreen
Sunscreen is meant to protect your skin from the harmful rays of the sun. But, how would it do that if it hasn't been absorbed into the skin? Just like the moisturiser, you must never rub the sunscreen. Take your time and pat and press it into the skin. This way the product is completely absorbed by your skin and you are well-protected.