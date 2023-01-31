Just In
Salt For Skincare: Different Ways To Use It
Salt is an essential part of our days - at least the majority of us. In addition to its use in the culinary side, salt has certain beauty benefits too. Yeap, it can be used for your skin and even hair.
You may be surprised to learn that sea salt contains a number of minerals and nutrients that your skin is deficient in. It is also a good source of magnesium, calcium, sodium, and potassium, which enhance the texture and moisture of your skin.
It is important to note that sea salt differs significantly from ordinary salt in terms of its mineral content. Sea salt is rich in minerals, such as magnesium, calcium, sodium, and potassium, all of which play an important role in the health, function, and communication of our skin cells [1][2].
So, when we say salt for skin, we mean sea salt for skin.
Salt For Skincare: How To Use It?
1. Facial toner for oily skin
In addition to cleansing pores deeply, salt also balances oil production and inhibits the growth of bacteria that can cause breakouts and acne.
Directions
- In a small spray bottle, combine one teaspoon of sea salt with four ounces of warm water.
- Mix until the salt dissolves.
- Spritz on clean, dry skin, avoiding the eyes.
- Use once a week.
2. Balancing salt mask for sensitive skin
The anti-inflammatory properties of salt and honey help soothe skin and soothe breakouts and irritations. They also help retain hydration in the layers of the skin where it is most needed.
Directions
- To make a spreadable paste, combine two teaspoons of sea salt, preferably finely ground, with four teaspoons of raw honey.
- Apply evenly to clean, dry skin, avoiding the eye area.
- Let it sit on the skin for 10 to 15 minutes.
- Soak a washcloth in very warm water, and gently squeeze it out.
- For 30 seconds, place a warm washcloth on your face.
- In a circular motion, gently exfoliate your skin with your fingers while rinsing it thoroughly with tepid water.
3. Sea salt scrub for dull skin
For those with pale skin and flaky patches, sea salt is great for hydrating the skin. It can also enhance the glow of your skin when mixed with oil.
Directions
- In a bowl, combine one teaspoon sea salt, one teaspoon olive oil, and one teaspoon coconut oil.
- Combine them well, then gently scrub them on your skin for 2-3 minutes.
- After that, wash it with a face wash to remove any excess oil.
Downsides Of Using Salt For Skincare
According to experts, washing your face with salt water can be irritating and harsh, and overuse can compromise the integrity of your skin.
Some skin conditions, such as acne and eczema, may be worsened or may even lead to hyperpigmentation and scarring as a result [3].
So make sure you limit your use of salt for skincare.
