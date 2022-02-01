Just In
Busy Schedule? Here's A Quick 5 Minute Facial To Get Glowing Skin
A healthy, glowing complexion is considered a sign of vitality and health. On the other hand, dry or dull skin can cause you to feel less than your best. Spending two hours in the salon is not necessary to make your skin glow; rather, you simply need the right ingredients.
Most of us tend to give our skin less time than we desire due to many reasons spanning from busy work schedules to pure laziness. But with this 5-minute facial, even the slothful of y'all can get healthy, glowing skin. So, let's take a look.
Quick 5 Minute Facial To Get Glowing Skin
What you need: Rosewater, tomato, aloe vera gel and multani mitti.
1. Cleansing
Let's begin by cleaning the dirt and dead skin cells from your skin. Next, take some rose water and spray it all over your face to cleanse your skin. This will serve as a toner. As well as tightening your skin pores, rosewater has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that are beneficial for the skin. They help to prevent skin problems.
2. Scrubbing
Next, you will need to scrub. When it comes to cleansing your face, tomato is the best ingredient to use. Cut the tomato in half lengthwise and rub it on your skin in a circular motion. This will help remove tan from the skin. It is also beneficial for removing blackheads. The antioxidants and antibacterial properties of tomatoes are excellent for the skin.
3. Massage
Now we move on to massaging. Put some aloe vera gel on your palm and rub it on your skin for a few minutes. Aloe vera contains moisturizing agents that can make your skin glow and become soft. The goodness of aloe vera will give you soft skin and reduce the appearance of signs of ageing.
4. Face Pack
The final step of your 5-minute facial is to apply a face pack to achieve a quick glow on your face. Next, mix multani mitti with water, milk, or malai and apply to the face for one minute. In addition to helping you achieve clear skin, multani mitti will help get rid of all pimples on your face or signs of ageing.
Note: Please do a patch test to see whether the items mentioned below are okay for your skin.
