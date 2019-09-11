10 Amazing Post Wedding Skin Care Tips Skin Care oi-Monika Khajuria

Weddings are special and especially for the bride. You spend months and months preparing for the D-day and want to look your absolute best. But the stress of the wedding, the lack of sleep, the constant make-up for the various functions and a heavy diet can take a toll on your skin. Now that the wedding day is over, you still want that bridal glow to remain. You are a new bride after all and being one you will have the attention of everyone around you.

And now is not the time to ignore your skin. A wedding is a hectic feat for you and your skin as well. After all that hustle and bustle, your skin deserves some love and care. And this article is all about that. Here are some amazing and effective post-wedding skincare tips, tricks and practices that every bride must know and follow to maintain that glowing and healthy skin.

1. Stay Hydrated

This is the easiest thing that you can do. Keep your body hydrated. Drink plenty of water. In fact, as soon as you wake up drink a huge glass of water. This helps to flush out the toxins from your body, thereby leaving you with healthy and nourished skin. And if constantly drinking water is too bland for you switch it up with some nourishing fruit juices, coconut water and lemonades.

Trust us, drinking liquids throughout the day is the best thing that you can do to your skin and it can help you fight many of your skin issues.

2. Go Easy On The Make-up

Putting on make-up becomes a norm during the wedding season. During and after marriage, especially in the months that follow, make-up and dolling up becomes a daily routine for you. But, constantly layering on your face with make-up isn't the best idea for your skin. It can clog your skin pores and lead to various skin issues.

We understand that as a newlywed, putting on make-up and looking your best is expected of you. But, you can always take the smart route by going for a minimalist make-up look that isn't harsh on the skin and looks absolutely amazing and refreshing.

Instead of a heavy foundation, apply some tinted moisturiser, apply some blush on the apples of your cheeks, line your eyes, put on some lipstick and you're good to go.

3. Take A Good Night's Sleep

Now is the time to catch on all the sleep that you lost during the wedding festivities. A good night's sleep is vital to maintain healthy skin. Just like your body, your skin also needs proper rest to rejuvenate itself. So, have a good 6-8 hours of sleep.

4. Follow A Skincare Routine

A proper skincare routine is essential to maintain soft, supple and plump skin. While preparing for the special day, you might have started following a skincare routine. If you did, carry on with that. Even if you don't do much, cleansing, toning and moisturising is a three-step routine that you must follow. Also, exfoliate your skin at least once a week to thoroughly and gently deep cleanse it.

5. Sunscreen Is A Must

Your skin comes in contact with many harmful agents throughout the day and the UV rays of the sun are the most dangerous among them. It can cause skin damage more than anything else and even lead to premature ageing of the skin. Hence, it is necessary to protect your skin from the harmful rays of the sun. And that is what sunscreen does.

Never step out of the house without sunscreen on. And try to use a sunscreen with SPF of at least 30. And remember, whatever the weather is, you need sun protection. So, make putting on sunscreen a habit. You can also take other measures to protect your skin from the sun such as wearing full-sleeves clothes and using a scarf or hat while you are out and about.

6. Be Mindful Of The Products That You Use

As a bride-to-be and a newlywed, you get exposed to a variety of products and that can be intimidating and confusing. The markets today are flooded with so many products that it becomes difficult to choose from. A lot of products, however, doesn't necessarily mean good products. Many of these products contain chemicals that are harmful for our skin. Also, choose products that are suitable for your skin type.

Go for non-comedogenic (they don't clog your pores), paraben-free and fragrance-free products. These will nourish your skin without the fear of doing any damage in the long run.

7. Don't Sleep With Make-up On

Well, this is something not only the new bride but everyone needs to be mindful of. Sleeping with your make-up on is the worst thing that you can do to your skin. So, as a newlywed, as you become familiar with the concept of applying make-up, also remember to take it off during the night no matter how tired or lazy you feel.

And as you are going to use make-up regularly, be mindful of the ingredients of the make-up remover that you use. These can be sometimes harsh on your skin. You can also go a more natural route and choose natural make-up removers such as coconut oil.

8. Always Keep Your Skin Moisturised

Just as keeping your body hydrated is important, similarly keeping the skin moisturised from outside is essential as well. So, invest in a good moisturiser and apply it each morning and night as a part of your skincare routine. And if you have oily skin, you might feel that you don't need a moisturiser. But that not the case. Even if your skin is only, get a moisturiser meant for oily skin (you'll find plenty of those in the market!) and keep your skin moisturised. Doing that will get you glowing, soft and supple skin that is perfect for a newlywed bride.

9. Have A Healthy Diet

Having a healthy diet is crucial for having healthy skin. So, take care of your diet. Take foods rich in proteins and vitamin C. Green leafy vegetables, fruits and salads should be a part of your meal. Avoid oily and high-sugar foods. Remember, what you put inside your body reflects on your skin. So, if you want to maintain that bridal glow, eat healthily.

10. Exercise Regularly

Exercising for even 30 minutes a day is a great practice for your body and your skin. So, take out about an hour for yourself every day and sweat it out. Exercising helps to increase the blood circulation and that helps to make your skin healthy, soft and plump.