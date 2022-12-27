Just In
Natural Toners For Oily Skin: Tips To Make It At Home
By cleaning, toning, and moisturising the skin on a regular basis, you can make your skin appear more radiant and glowing. Toning the skin is a vital part of any skin care regimen. Toning the skin is equally important to moisturising the skin since it restores the pH balance of the skin. In most cases, cleaning and toning go hand in hand.
When Should We Use Toner?
Moreover, toning tightens pores and provides a brightening effect, which helps to even out the tone of the skin and prevents dermal infection.
A chemical toner contains alcohol, which can cause the skin to become dry and dull as a result of removing oil from it. You should always opt for natural and home-made skin toners. Toning is a must for oily skin. Home-made skin toners offer an excellent solution to the problem of oily skin. Toners firm the skin, reduce wrinkles, and help remove fine lines [1][2].
The purpose of this article is to provide information on some home-made toners that are appropriate for oily skin such as mint leaves, aloe vera, tomato juice and more [3].
Read on to know more about it.
Natural Toners For Oily Skin: Tips To Make It At Home
Here is a list of natural toners for oily skin you can make at home.
1. Mint leaves
As a toner, mint leaves act as an excellent astringent that helps to get rid of dead skin cells. Mix mint leaves with hot water. Allow this solution to cool. Wipe your face with this solution, and rinse it thoroughly afterwards [4].
2. Aloe vera
As well as acting as a moisturiser and skin soother, aloe vera also acts as a great toner for the skin. Apply the juice of the aloe vera plant to your face and rinse it after a few minutes. It is soothing and active in treating sunburns and rashes.
3. Tomato juice
Mix tomato juice with equal amounts of honey. Make a paste, then apply it to your face and leave it on for some time, then rinse off. Tomato juice restores the natural glow of the skin and gives a healthy radiance to the skin.
4. Ice cold water
Using ice cold water as a toner can be very effective at hydrating your skin, reducing acne and inflammation, and giving you that instant glow. Ice cubes can also be used as a toner.
5. Vinegar
Because vinegar is acidic in nature, it can help restore the pH of the skin. Make a solution out of equal parts water and apple cider vinegar. Dip a cotton ball into this solution and wipe it across your face [5].
6. Lemon juice with peppermint tea
You should use 1 tablespoon of lemon juice, 1 cup of hot water, and a peppermint tea bag. Immerse the tea bag in hot water for a few minutes. Remove the teabag from the water and add the lemon juice. Mix well and allow the solution to cool. Wipe your face with the solution using a cotton pad. The combination of mint and lemon juice helps prevent skin blemishes, pimples, and blackheads.
Note: Always do a patch test before you try out the toners on your face - be it natural or chemical.
