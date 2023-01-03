Just In
Is Green Gram Flour Good For Your Skin? Ways To Use It For Oily And Dry Skin
Green gram, also called mung bean, is not only good for your health, but also good for your beauty. Green gram flour is used as an alternative to soap. It keeps your skin glowing by removing many skin problems [1].
You can prepare green gram flour by grinding dried green grams into a fine powder.
Is Green Gram Flour Good For Your Skin?
Also known as moong dal, green gram, is a highly potent beauty ingredient. Not only is it loaded with health benefits, but you can also incorporate it into your beauty regimen to deal with acne and dry skin.
Here's how to use moong dal to get a glowing, flawless complexion.
Benefits of green gram for your skin
Brightens the skin: As a natural exfoliant and nutrient, green gram rejuvenates your skin by removing dead skin cells and improving its texture. It is rich in vitamins A and C which are required for a healthy glow [2].
May prevent acne: A green gram face pack can help get rid of impurities from the skin and pores, thereby preventing pimples and acne [3]. In addition to improving your skin's condition, moong dal prevents your pores from being clogged up with oils and dirt. Green gram face packs have been known to help prevent pimples and acne for ages!
Detans the skin: Green gram has natural bleaching properties which help lighten tans dramatically. It has antiseptic properties and cooling and soothing properties that will soothe and heal your skin [4].
Relieves dry patches: As a moisturising agent, green gram aids in reducing dry patches on the skin. It contains enzymes that assist in retaining moisture in the skin, thereby providing relief from dry patches [5].
How to use green gram four for your skin?
Green gram flour face pack for people with oily skin/prone to acne:
Ingredients: Green gram and ghee.
Directions:
- Overnight, soak 1/4 cup green gram.
- In the morning, grind it into a fine paste.
- Add 2 tablespoons of homemade ghee to the paste.
- Apply this paste to your skin in an upward direction.
- For acne-free skin, use this paste once a week.
Note: If you notice any skin redness or irritation, discontinue using the face pack.
Green gram flour face pack for people with dry skin:
Ingredients: Green gram, sandalwood powder, orange peel powder and milk.
Directions:
- Overnight, soak 100g of green gram.
- Make a smooth paste by grinding it.
- To the paste, add 2 tablespoons of sandalwood powder and 2 tablespoons of orange peel powder.
- Make a fine paste by adding some milk.
- Apply it to your face and scrub it in circular motions to remove dry skin.
- After that, wash it off with cold water.
