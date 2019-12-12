Bid Aideu To Acne And Acne Scars With These 8 Incredible Tomato-Based Homed Remedies

ENGLISH

    Acne is a skin issue that has troubled us mortals since generations! No kidding here. Acne, which was thought to be a teen age issue, is common in adults as well. And where there is acne, there are acne scars (mosty because of our own mistakes like poping the zits!) [1] . But wait! We have a amazing solution to your problem of acne and acne scars- tomato.

    Acne is caused mainly due to two reasons- bacterial infestation and clogged pores [2] . Of course, you can't overlook the untamed hormones here! And tomato is an all-round solution to the problem of acne as well as acne scars. Lycopene, an antioxidant, present in tomato cleanses the skin to get rid of any harmful acne-causing bacteria [3] . Not only that, it also helps balance the pH of the skin and thus to maintain skin health. Furthermore, tomato is a great bleaching agent for the skin and that helps to diminish the acne scarring.

    Now that we know all the benefits of the delicious tomato, let's see how you can actually use it to enrich the skin and tackle the issue of acne.

    1. Just A Tomato

    Thanks to its amazing properties, just applying something as simple as tomato pulp to your skin can help reduce acne and brighten up your skin.

    Ingredients

    • A large ripe tomato

    Method of use

    • Deseed the tomato and take it in a bowl.
    • Mash the tomato into pulp using a fork.
    • Apply the mashed paste on your face.
    • Leave it on for an hour.
    • Rinse it off with lukewarm water and pat dry.
    • Apply some moisturiser on your face.
    2. Tomato And Yougurt

    The lactic acid present in yogurt exfolaites and thus cleanses the skin[4]. Mixed with the antioxidant and skin-bleaching properties of tomato, this makes for a great remedy for acne and acne scars.

    Ingredients

    • 1/2 tomato
    • 2 tsp yogurt

    Method of use

    • Deseed the tomato, take it in a bowl and mash it into pulp.
    • Add the yogurt to this and mix well.
    • Apply the mixture to your face.
    • Leave it on for about an hour.
    • Rinse it off thoroughly later.
    3. Tomato And Cucumber

    Known for its moisturising properties, cucumber has astringent properties that help unclog skin pores and reduce acne[5]. Besides, cucumber has great anti-inflammatory properties that soothe the inflammation caused by acne.

    Ingredients

    • 1 tbsp tomato juice
    • 1 tbsp cucumber juice

    Method of use

    • In a bowl, mix both the ingredients together.
    • Dip a cotton ball in the mixture.
    • Apply the mixture on your face using the cotton ball.
    • Leave it on 20-25 minutes.
    • Rinse it off later.
    4. Tomato And Lemon

    Due to its acidic nature and antibacterial properties, lemon deep cleanses the skin and ward off any acne-causing bacteria[6]. Besides, the skin-lightening properties of lemon mixed with skin-bleaching properties of tomato is a great way to reduce acne scars.

    Ingredients

    • 1 tbsp tomato juice
    • 1 tbsp lemon juice

    Method of use

    • In a bowl, mix both the ingredients together.
    • Dip a cotton ball into the mixture.
    • Apply the mixture on your face using the cotton ball.
    • Leave it on for 10-15 minutes.
    • Rinse it off thoroughly later.
    5. Tomato And Orange

    Orange is rich in vitamin C that is insturmental in maintaing skin health and tackling skin issues such as acne[7]. This mixture also help diminish the acne scars and improve skin texture.

    Ingredients

    • 1 tbsp tomato juice
    • 2 tbsp orange juice

    Method of use

    • Mix both the ingredients together in a bowl.
    • Using a cotton ball, apply the mixture on your face.
    • Leave it on for 15-20 minutes.
    • Rinse it off later.
    6. Tomato And Honey

    A super food, honey is a great ingredint to fight acne and acne scars thanks to its antibacterial and moisturising properties[3]. Mix it with tomato and you have a winner of a remedy.

    Ingredients

    • 1/2 ripe tomato
    • 1 tbsp honey

    Method of use

    • Deseed the tomato and take it in a bowl.
    • Mash the tomato well into pulp.
    • Add honey to this. Mix well to get a lump-free paste.
    • Apply the paste on your face.
    • Leave it on for 15 minutes.
    • Rinse it off thoroughly later.
    7. Tomato And Papaya

    Papaya juice has been proven to bring down inflammed acne and prevent the condition to become works by inhibiting the formation of pus[8]. This mixture also effectively heals the acne scars and give you clear skin.

    Ingredients

    • 1 ripe tomato
    • 2-3 big chunks of ripe papaya

    Method of use

    • Deesed the tomato and mash it into a pulp in a bowl.
    • In another bowl, mash the papaya into pulp.
    • Mix both the ingredients together well to get a smooth paste.
    • Alternatively, you can blend both the ingredients together to get a paste.
    • Apply the paste on your face.
    • Leave it on for 20 minutes.
    • Rinse it off thoroughly later.
    8. Tomato And Avocado

    The antiseptic and moisturising properties of avocado mixed with the acne-fighting properties of tomato gives you a remarkable remedy for acne.

    Ingredients

    • 1 ripe tomato
    • 1 ripe avocado

    Method of use

    • Deesed the tomato and take it into a bowl.
    • Add the avocado to it and mash both the ingredients together into a smooth paste.
    • Apply the paste on your face.
    • Leave it on for 20 minutes.
    • Rinse it off thoroughly later and pat dry.
    View Article References
    1. [1] InformedHealth.org [Internet]. Cologne, Germany: Institute for Quality and Efficiency in Health Care (IQWiG); 2006-. Skin care for acne-prone skin. 2013 Jan 16 [Updated 2019 Sep 26].
    2. [2] Whiting D. A. (1979). Acne.The Western journal of medicine,131(6), 551–557.
    3. [3] Scarification, U. H. T. D., & Own, H. O. I. Heal Your Acne Scars With Honey.
    4. [4] Castillo, D. E., & Keri, J. E. (2018). Chemical peels in the treatment of acne: patient selection and perspectives.Clinical, cosmetic and investigational dermatology,11, 365–372. doi:10.2147/CCID.S137788
    5. [5] Waugh, J., & Lee, J. (2007).U.S. Patent Application No. 11/278,105.
    6. [6] Shinkafi, S. A., & Ndanusa, H. (2013). Antibacterial Activity of Citrus Limonon Acne vulgaris (Pimples).International Journal of Science inventions Today,2, 397-409.
    7. [7] Telang P. S. (2013). Vitamin C in dermatology.Indian dermatology online journal,4(2), 143–146. doi:10.4103/2229-5178.110593
    8. [8] Kapoor, S., & Saraf, S. (2011). Topical herbal therapies an alternative and complementary choice to combat acne.Res J Med Plant,5(6), 650-9.

    Story first published: Thursday, December 12, 2019, 12:59 [IST]
