Home Remedies To Treat Strawberry Legs Skin Care oi-Monika Khajuria

Have you ever noticed small dark spots or dots on your legs after you shave? No matter how close or how frequent you shave these dots never seem to go. Well, then you have what is known as strawberry legs. Most often an annoyance, strawberry legs might make you conscious or make you think twice about rocking that sensual bikini.

If you are someone who doesn't let this both you, more power to you girl. But if this makes you conscious, we have some amazing home remedies to tackle the issue of strawberry legs.

Image source: WomenHealth

But before that, let's know a little more about this condition.

What Are Strawberry Legs?

Strawberry legs are little black dots on the legs at the spot of hair follicles.[1] They may seem like tiny hair that couldn't be pulled out or shaves, but what they actually are clogged pores and hair follicles. They are termed as such because of the resemblance to seeds on the skin of strawberry.

Causes Of Strawberry Legs

Listed below are the most common causes of strawberry legs.

Dry skin

Clogged pores

Folliculitis

Shaving

Keratosis pilaris

Home Remedies For Strawberry Legs

1. Sugar, honey and lemon

Sugar is a great exfoliant for the skin and it will help to help to unclog the skin pores. Honey has antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties that prevent bacterial infestation of clogged pores and soothe the inflamed skin.[2] Besides being one of the most effective skin lightening ingredients, lemon contains citric acid that effectively exfoliates the skin and unclogs skin pores and hair follicles.[3]

Ingredients

2 tbsp sugar

2 tbsp honey

1/2 lemon

Method of use

Take the sugar in a bowl.

Add honey to this and give it a good stir.

Next, squeeze the lemon juice into the mix and mix all the ingredients together well.

Take a large amount of this mixture and gently rub it on your legs in circular motions.

Continue to rub it for about 2-3 minutes.

Rinse it off thoroughly later.

2. Aloe vera, brown sugar and lemon

Aloe vera has amazing antibacterial properties that can prevent the harmful bacteria that lead to folliculitis and blocked pores and hence strawberry legs [4] . Besides, it is highly moisturising for the skin. Brown sugar not only exfoliates the skin but also protects it from the harmful UV rays thereby rejuvenating your skin [5] .

Ingredients

2 tbsp aloe vera

2 tbsp brown sugar

1 tbsp lemon juice

Method of use

In a bowl, take the aloe vera gel.

Add the sugar and lemon juice to this. Mix all the ingredients together well.

Apply the mixture on your legs.

Rub it on your legs in circular motions for 1-2 minutes.

Rinse it off thoroughly later.

Pat dry.

3. Baking soda and buttermilk

Baking soda is a great exfoliant for the skin and has antibacterial properties that prevent the skin from bacterial infestation, thereby preventing strawberry legs. Buttermilk contains lactic acid that exfoliates the skin and removes dead skin cells to reduce the black spots [6] .

Ingredients

2 tbsp baking soda

2 tbsp buttermilk

Method of use

In a bowl, take the baking soda.

Add buttermilk to this and give it a good mix.

Apply the mixture to your legs.

Leave it on for about 5 minutes.

Rinse it off using lukewarm water later.

Pat your skin dry.

4. Sea salt and coconut oil

Sea salt improves the skin hydration and the skin barrier function to improve the skin texture and appearance and tackle strawberry legs [7] . Coconut oil has antioxidant and antibacterial properties that prevent the skin from damage as well as the harmful bacteria. Apart from that, it also is very moisturising on the skin [8] .

Ingredients

1 cup sea salt

1/2 cup coconut oil

Method of use

Take the sea salt in a bowl.

Add coconut oil to this and mix them well.

Apply the mixture on your skin and rub it in circular motions for a few minutes.

Rinse it off thoroughly later.

Strawberry Legs: Causes, Symptoms And Treatment

5. Salt and milk

Salt is a great ingredient to exfoliate the skin and lactic acid present in milk has adds to the effect and makes this remedy is an effective way to get rid of strawberry legs [6] .

Ingredients

2 tbsp salt

2 tbsp milk

Method of use

In a bowl, mix both the ingredients together. Make sure that mixture is a little coarse for proper exfoliation.

Apply the mixture to the affected area.

Rub it in circular circles for 2-3 minutes.

Rinse it off thoroughly later.

6. Cucumber, sugar and coconut oil

Known for its hydrating and soothing effect, cucumber also helps to flush the impurities and toxins out of the skin, thereby reducing the appearance of dark spots causing strawberry legs [9] .

Ingredients

1 1/2 cup cucumber

2 cup sugar

1/2 cup coconut oil

Method of use

Add all the ingredients in a blender and grind them together.

Pour the mixture in a jar.

Store the jar in the refrigerator for about an hour.

Take the mixture and rub it on your legs for about 2-3 minutes.

Rinse it off using hot water.

Pat your legs dry.

7. Oatmeal bath

Oatmeal bath is a great way to exfoliate your body gently and thus remove all the dirt and dead skin cells from the skin, thereby unclogging skin pores. Additionally, oatmeal possesses antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that essentially protect and soothe the skin while keeping it hydrated [10] .

Ingredients

2 tbsp oatmeal

Warm water (as needed)

Method of use

Fill a bathtub with warm water.

Add oatmeal to this and mix well.

Soak into this oatmeal bath for about 20 minutes.

Rinse it off later using lukewarm water.

Tips To Prevent Strawberry Legs

Here are some tips that can help you prevent strawberry legs.

Exfoliate your legs regularly. Exfolaiting the skin before you shave is a great way to prevent strawberry legs.

Always use a shaving cream or a conditioner before shaving the legs.

Use a clean and sharp razor to shave your skin.

Be gentle while you shave and do it in the direction of the hair growth.

After you're done shaving, rinse your skin with warm water followed by cold water rinse.

Always keep your skin moisturised. Dry skin is one of the main reasons of strawberry legs.

View Article References [1] Thomas, M., & Khopkar, U. S. (2012). Keratosis pilaris revisited: is it more than just a follicular keratosis?.International journal of trichology,4(4), 255–258. doi:10.4103/0974-7753.111215 [2] Eady, E. A., Layton, A. M., & Cove, J. H. (2013). A honey trap for the treatment of acne: manipulating the follicular microenvironment to control Propionibacterium acnes.BioMed research international,2013, 679680. [3] Kapuścińska, A., & Nowak, I. (2015). Use of organic acids in acne and skin discolorations therapy.Postepy higieny i medycyny doswiadczalnej (Online),69, 374-383. [4] Surjushe, A., Vasani, R., & Saple, D. G. (2008). Aloe vera: a short review.Indian journal of dermatology,53(4), 163. [5] Sumiyoshi, M., Hayashi, T., & Kimura, Y. (2009). Effects of the nonsugar fraction of brown sugar on chronic ultraviolet B irradiation-induced photoaging in melanin-possessing hairless mice.Journal of natural medicines,63(2), 130-136. [6] Castillo, D. E., & Keri, J. E. (2018). Chemical peels in the treatment of acne: patient selection and perspectives.Clinical, cosmetic and investigational dermatology,11, 365–372. doi:10.2147/CCID.S137788 [7] Proksch, E., Nissen, H. P., Bremgartner, M., & Urquhart, C. (2005). Bathing in a magnesium‐rich Dead Sea salt solution improves skin barrier function, enhances skin hydration, and reduces inflammation in atopic dry skin.International journal of dermatology,44(2), 151-157. [8] Varma, S. R., Sivaprakasam, T. O., Arumugam, I., Dilip, N., Raghuraman, M., Pavan, K. B., … Paramesh, R. (2018).Invitroanti-inflammatory and skin protective properties of Virgin coconut oil.Journal of traditional and complementary medicine,9(1), 5–14. doi:10.1016/j.jtcme.2017.06.012 [9] Mukherjee, P. K., Nema, N. K., Maity, N., & Sarkar, B. K. (2013). Phytochemical and therapeutic potential of cucumber.Fitoterapia,84, 227-236. [10] Pazyar, N., Yaghoobi, R., Kazerouni, A., & Feily, A. (2012). Oatmeal in dermatology: a brief review.Indian Journal of Dermatology, Venereology, and Leprology,78(2), 142.