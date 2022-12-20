Holiday Skincare Tips: How To Care For Your Skin This Holiday Season Skin Care oi-Amritha K

We're getting closer to the festive season, so there's no reason not to look great. The holidays are a great time to spend time with family and friends, eat delicious food, and go on a dream vacation. But the holidays can also be awful for your skin.

You may also experience acne breakouts, dullness, and eczema flare-ups during this time.

In order to avoid pesky blemishes and redness, it is critical to establish a skin care routine that will help you maintain a healthy-looking complexion [1].

Here are some Holiday Skincare Tips.

How To Care For Your Skin This Holiday Season

This holiday season, we have prepared two routines for you - one for daytime and one for night-time [1][2].

Morning routine

1. Cleanse skin

Choose a facial cleanser with glycolic acid if you want to resurface your skin and even out the tone. To exfoliate dead skin cells from the surface of your face and refine your pores, use something which contains glycolic and salicylic acid.

2. Use a eye serum

Late nights and fun holiday parties can result in tired eyes, but eye serums can assist with this problem. You should choose a product that contains hyaluronic acid and caffeine in order to depuff and brighten the eye area, reducing the appearance of wrinkles, crow's feet, and dark circles under the eyes.

3. Add some vitamin C

Combining vitamin C with vitamin E and salicylic acid can help reduce the appearance of pores and lines on the skin. You can find many products that has this formula. Vitamin C helps brighten and even dull skin, which is a common wintertime complaint.

4. Sun protection is essential

No matter what time of year it is, there is no reason why you should not wear sunscreen, even in the wintertime. Use a moisturiser with SPF as a simple way to make sure you are always protected from the sun. A moisturiser with SPF control can be used to correct uneven skin tone, reveal brighter skin and also protect against the sun.

Night time routine

1.Take off your makeup before bed

Your makeup can mix with dirt and oils on the surface of your skin, resulting in clogged pores and breakouts. Make sure that you remove your makeup completely before you go to sleep.

2. Apply a hydrating serum

During the holidays, you may be wearing more makeup, so investing in a serum formulated with hyaluronic acid would be a wise decision.

3. Use retinol

As a multi-functional product, retinol improves skin texture, hyperpigmentation, wrinkle reduction, and the appearance of brighter, more luminous skin. The winter season is the ideal time to incorporate retinol into your routine because it can increase sun sensitivity. However, you should be aware that you may need to adjust to it over time [4].

4. Put on eye cream

Use your ring finger to gently apply the cream around your eyes before applying the moisturiser.

5. Lastly, apply a moisturising lotion

A nourishing cream should be added to your skin care regimen during the holiday season, because colder, harsher temperatures are synonymous with this time of year.

Have fun and happy holidays everybody!