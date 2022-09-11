Gal Gadot Skincare Routine For Dewy, Glowing Skin Skin Care oi-Amritha K

Miss Israel 2004, combat fitness instructor at the military and a total babe - and that is what ethereal beaut Gal Gadot is. "There has never been a scenario where I go to bed with makeup on," the stunner said to E! news.

A Gal Gadot sans makeup is proof that the Israeli charmers got really good skin - and while genetics are to be thanked (in part), the Wonder Woman actress takes effort with skincare. Let's take a look at Gal Gadot skincare routine for dewy, glowing skin.

Gal Gadot Skincare Routine For Dewy, Glowing Skin

1. H20 is a must, no cap!

"First and foremost is to drink lots of water because it doesn't matter how much moisturizer you put on your skin; if you're dehydrated from within, nothing will help," she told Byrdie.

2. Oil cleansers and creams

Harper's Bazaar says Gadot has a cabinet full of cosmetics. "I am all about beauty products, and I'm always testing various creams and serums," she said. She loves gel masks and cleansing oils because they eliminate makeup and pollutants without drying out her skin. These not only help moisturise and nourish your skin but also help get rid of dirt. People with oily skin shouldn't use too much of only products [1].

3. Makes sure her body gets what it needs

There's more to skincare than just the face and neck. Gadot exfoliates her body in the shower with shower gel. "I use a variety of body creams," she told Bazaar, "but my favourite is Nivea. It's inexpensive, but it's fantastic." Well, that's a brand we all love for all the good reasons. (My grandmother used to carry one!)

4. Light over caked-up makeup

Gal talked to Vogue about how she dislikes makeup's heavy feeling. "As a result, I always combine my foundation and my day cream," she explained. Using as less products as possible is always good for your skin.

5. Night-time routine = self-care and skincare.

After putting her kids to sleep, Gal gets an hour or so to herself. Gal's bathroom is her sacred space for pampering. "I'll take a long shower, and I'll meditate," she told. "I will do my whole beauty routine of all the different things I wear before I go to bed, serums and stuff like that."

Afterwards, she hydrates the rest of her body with drugstore lotions. Skin produces more oil at midday and less at night. So, when you lose that layer of natural oils, your skin loses more water, so it's essential to replenish the water loss with a moisturizer at night [2].

6. Mediterranean diet to nurture from within

Your skin indeed reflects what you eat, which is why Gadot drinks green and orange juice regularly. During an interview with InStyle, she said, "We try to make everything harder than it needs to be." "But I'm from Israel and eat a Mediterranean diet, so it's easy for me. I try to make vegetables take up a big part of the dish, followed by lean protein and then some high-quality carbs. I eat a lot of seafood and big salads with lemon and olive oil."

Trying the Mediterranean diet is excellent for your skin since it has anti-inflammatory properties - thanks to its emphasis on extra virgin olive oil, which has compounds that fight oxidative stress and soothe inflammation [3].

