Just In
- 1 hr ago Rhea Chakraborty Looks Classy And Elegant In This Golden Sequin Saree!
- 1 hr ago Female Urinating Devices To Make Your Public Toilet Experience Less Scary
- 2 hrs ago Diwali 2022 To Diwali 2023 Yearly Horoscope For Finances - Numerological Predictions By Expert
- 2 hrs ago Solar Eclipse 2022: Know Why Temples Are Closed During Surya Grahan?
Don't Miss
- Sports Malaysian GP: Jorge Martin grabs pole with lap record
- Education AP PGCET Counselling 2022: Registration Started, Seat allotment result on November 5
- Finance Stocks To BUY: Top 12 Shares To Buy Next Week For Good Profits
- News EC pulls up Guj chief secy, DGP for not sending report on transfer of officials
- Movies Puneeth Rajkumar's Gandhada Gudi Exempted From Tax Announces Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai!
- Technology Moto E22s Goes On Sale In India: Is It The Best Option Under ₹9000?
- Automobiles Gujrat Gets India's First Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4MATIC Electric Sedan
- Travel The Mount Damavand: The Highest Volcanic Summit In Asia
Popped That Pimple? Tips To Take Care Of It And The Surrounding Skin
There's no denying that pimples are intrusive - especially if they show up the night before a party, wedding or outing. And god, the urge to pop a pimple is hard to resist when it's staring you right in the face.
While we are all well aware that that Pimple Rule 101 is - Never Pop A Pimple, you just can't help it sometimes - leaving you with a scar, if you are lucky, because sometimes it'll take forever to heal and may even leave a gaping hole where the pimple was.
And that's okay, sometimes the intrusive thoughts just win, and there's nothing we can do about it, right? Well, what if I tell you that maybe, after all, there is something you can do about that darn popped pimple?
How To Take Care Of A Popped Pimple?
If you pop a pimple, you'll get scarring, which is harder to treat than a pimple. When pressure is applied to pop a pimple, it pushes the infection deeper into the skin, causing further inflammation and destruction of the skin beneath [1][2].
Step 1: After popping the pimple, the first step is to wash your hands thoroughly with an antibacterial soap.
Step 2: You should clean the area thoroughly in order to prevent new pimples from appearing.
Step 3: To deal with the pimple residue, you can also apply a simple hydrocolloid acne patch without too many active ingredients [3].
Step 4: Using an ice cube wrapped in a clean paper towel is also an effective method of soothing the skin surrounding a popped pimple.
Step 5: To soothe the skin, use a gentle moisturiser that contains panthenol D3 or oatmeal extract, as they are suitable for healing inflamed skin [4].
On A Final Note...
It may be appropriate to seek the advice of a dermatologist if you are seeking more long-term solutions. Rather than popping a pimple, try caring for it instead. It may require some patience on your part, but it will be worth it.
Make sure you don't touch your face. Apply ice, use spot treatment products, and keep your skincare routine up.
- skin careAcne And Pimple Problem? Look For These Ingredients When Buying Skincare Products
- skin care8 Effects Of Stress On Your Skin And Hair
- skin careHow To Treat Hard And Painful Pimples At Home? Tip 6 Is A Shocker!
- skin careThe Reasons You Keep Getting Pimples On Eyebrows
- women fashionKareena Kapoor Marvels At Her Quarantine Zit & Reminds Us Freaking Out Doesn’t Help
- disorders cure10 Effective Natural Remedies For Treating Ear Pimples
- skin careYou Need To Try These 11 Amazing Ways To Use Turmeric To Get Rid Of Pimples Right Now!
- skin careHow To Use Garlic To Treat Pimples
- skin careEasy And Effective Remedies To Get Rid Of Lip Pimple
- skin careHome Remedies For Pimples That Can Be Tried On Any Skin Type
- skin careHome Remedies For Breast Pimples That Are Easy To Do And Offer Positive Results
- skin careThis May Sound Disgusting But You Can Treat Pimples & Acne With Your Saliva, Check How!