5 Lifestyles Changes You Need To Make Right Now If You Want Clear Skin

Washing the face twice a day, exfoliating twice a week, sun protection on and gulping litres of water- we've pretty much nailed the skincare routine to get clear skin. So, why is it that we are still not getting the skin of our dreams? Well, that's because your skin doesn't solely depend on what products you put on it.

While you might have the best skincare routine and use the best luxury products, your unhealthy and skin-damaging lifestyle habits destroy all the good that you do for your skin. With bad lifestyle habits, your skin does not get to soak in the goodness of the products and treatments that you use. That doesn't seem fair, right? So, let's change that.

Read on to know the lifestyle changes you need to make right now to get clear and beautiful skin. Here we go!

Ditch The Unhealthy Diet Your diet affects your skin appearance way more than you realise. Oily foods and high-sugar foods trigger excessive oil production in the skin. Excess oil produce attracts more dirt and grime while also blocking your skin pores. This invites skin issues such as acne and breakouts. Food high in caffeine and carbs also damages the skin. So, monitor your diet and switch to healthy options. Foods rich in antioxidants and vitamins can do a lot for your skin. Be Active Exercising and being active does not only help your stay fit but also improves your skin appearance. When you exercise, your heart rate goes up and your blood circular improves. This helps to boost collagen production which makes your skin clear and youthful. Exercising also helps deliver the oxygen and nutrients to your skin better which makes your skin healthy and glowing. A simple 30-minute workout or walk, running or yoga can help you get the best skin of your life. So, you better sweat it out! Holy Grail Skin Care Tips For Everyone Turning 30 Clean After Yourself Bacteria is a big no-no for clear skin. But, we often don't realise that we are only exposing our skin to harmful bacteria through dirty hands and mobile phones. Clean up after yourself and change your bedding regularly. Make sure that your hands, clothes, mobile and pretty much everything that comes in contact with your skin is clean. De-Stress Stress is one of the major triggers for breakouts It makes your hormones go haywire and thus gives you acne and breakouts. And what do acne and breakouts do? Yeah, give you more stress. Put an end to this by doing a de-stressing activity 15-20 minutes a day. You can meditate, do yoga or any form of art to de-stress yourself and your skin. Quit Smoking And Drinking Smoking and drinking are legit two of the worst things that you can do to your skin. Excessive smoking and consumption of alcohol makes your skin extremely dry and thus invites all kinds of skin issues- acne, dry skin, itchy skin, blemishes etc. So, if you want clear skin, you need to quit smoking and drinking right now before your skin gets to a point of no return.