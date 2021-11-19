Best Essential Oils For Men And Women With Oily Skin Skin Care oi-Amritha K

When you have oily skin, you have to think twice before investing in skincare products. Most moisturisers, sunscreen lotions available in the market are generally not oily skin-friendly, causing the skin to breakout when applied. But that doesn't mean that people with oily skin are left high and dry by skin-care companies, you just have to be a bit extra careful when buying them.

From creams, lotions to oils, the products to manage oily skin are many. Today, we will look at the best and effective essential oils for oily skin.

An overactive oil gland results in oily skin, and over-cleansing may make it oilier. By removing all the natural oils from your skin, your skin will become overly moisturised. Therefore, do not wash your face more often than twice daily.

Common causes of oily skin include [1]:

Stress

Certain medications

Excessive use of skincare products

Using the incorrect skincare products

Using excessive amounts of skincare tools

Hormonal imbalance

Excessive consumption of dairy products

Essential Oils For Oily Skin

1. Geranium Oil

Geranium essential oil is extracted from the stems and leaves of the Pelargonium plant, Pelargonium odorantissimum. As an effective astringent, geranium oil also prevents the skin from sagging. As an oil that balances the production of sebum in the skin, it is beneficial for individuals with oily skin [2].

2. Grape Seed Oil

Grape seed oil is extracted from grape seeds. Vitamin E and essential fatty acids make grape seed oil a highly desirable oil for oily skin types. Antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds in this oil make it suitable for oily skin types. In addition to its astringent properties, this oil helps to tighten the skin and shrink the pores, which prevents clogging and acne development [3].

3. Fennel Seed Oil

If your skin isn't excessively oily but is on the oily side, fennel oil promises to balance out the natural oils produced by your skin without drying it out. Besides acting as a toner, it tightens pores and increases circulation below the skin (essential for healthy, regenerative skin) [4].

4. Neroli Oil

The oil of neroli is obtained from the flowers of the citrus Aurantium. This oil is a potent toner and skin cleanser. The oil exhibits antiseptic properties that balance oil production and reduce pore size without drying out the skin. Consequently, neroli oil is a perfect solution for oily skin types [5].

5. Lime Oil

Lime oil is derived from Citrus aurantifolia. As an effective astringent, lime oil helps to eliminate excess oil from the skin. This is particularly useful for people with oily skin.

6. Tea Tree Oil

Tea tree oil regulates and reduces the production of oils on your skin, making it feel clean and fresh to the touch. Further, it provides antibacterial and antifungal properties that are beneficial to the skin [6].

7. Rosemary Oil

The benefits of rosemary oil make it one of the most popular essential oils. The oil is obtained from the fresh flowering tops of a shrubby evergreen bush, Rosmarinus officinalis. The oil exhibits astringent properties and can also be used to treat sagging skin. A regular massage with rosemary oil helps to tone the skin and prevent acne due to its extensive antiseptic and astringent properties. By balancing the oil content of the skin, also gives the skin a healthy glow [7].

8. Lavender Oil

Lavandula angustifolia, or Lavandula officinalis, is the plant that produces lavender essential oil. The antiseptic properties of lavender make it useful in treating acne and controlling excess oil production [8].

On A Final Note...

If your skin is oily, your sebaceous glands are overactive, causing excessive oil production. Oily skin is often aggravated by factors such as humidity, heat, and hormones. The essential oils mentioned in this article may help control excess oil production.

