DIY Face Masks For Pimples: You Just Need 5 Ingredients! Skin Care oi-Amritha K

As many as 85 per cent of the population suffers from acne and pimples, which is characterized by papules, comedones, skin redness, and cysts. If left untreated, acne can cause permanent scarring [1].

Fortunately, there are a wide range of treatments available - and you do not always have to visit the drugstore or your dermatologist for effective treatment. Yes, DIY face masks for pimples are one the best ways to treat pimples at home.

Is there anything more frustrating than an unexpected breakout? The good news is that home-made face masks for acne can be an effective and relatively simple way to treat acne of any type, whether it is an occasional stress breakout or a chronic condition.

Additionally, spot treating acne can reduce inflammation and kill bacteria without affecting other areas of the face that are not affected.

Here are three home-made face masks for pimples.

DIY Face Masks For Pimples

1. Aloe vera mask

Step 1: Make a blend of aloe vera and turmeric or green tea

Step 2: After applying the mask, leave it on for 15 to 20 minutes.

Step 3:Wash it off with lukewarm water

The aloe plant contains naturally occurring salicylic acid and sulphur, making it an ideal anti-acne remedy, particularly for individuals with oily skin. It also contains a soothing effect, which may be useful if acne is extremely inflamed and inflamed [2].

The turmeric or green tea powder in this mask reduces the production of oil and increases the sensitivity of the skin.

2. Turmeric and honey mask

Step 1: Combine 1/2 teaspoon turmeric with 1 tablespoon honey.

Step 2: After applying the mask, leave it on for ten to fifteen minutes.

Step 3: Wash it off with lukewarm water.

As a natural anti-inflammatory, turmeric can reduce inflammation in the skin. Turmeric can be applied topically as a powder or plant [3]. In addition to being antioxidant-rich, honey is naturally antibacterial and antimicrobial, so mixing it with it may help soothe inflamed skin and prevent future breakouts [4].

3. Tea tree clay mask

Step 1: Add one to two drops of tea tree oil to your clay mask.

Step 2: The mask should be worn for ten to fifteen minutes, but not for more than 30 minutes.

Step 3: Wash it off with cold water.

As an antibacterial and anti-inflammatory, tea tree oil has been tested and proven to be effective against acne. However, it is particularly potent when used in large doses and directly on the skin [5].

Since it has potential hormone-disrupting properties, you can dilute 1 to 2 drops with honey or in your calcium bentonite clay mask, which acts as a barrier between your skin and possible irritants.

Note: Always do a patch-test to check for allergies and irritation.

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, December 22, 2022, 18:00 [IST]