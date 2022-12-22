Just In
- 1 hr ago How To Help Your Baby Sleep With A Cold: Tips For Parents
- 1 hr ago Vastu Tips For Puja Mandir To Welcome Positive Energy In Your Home
- 2 hrs ago Heart Failure: Can Social Relationships Improve Recovery? Here’s What We Know
- 2 hrs ago Meru Trayodashi 2023: History, Fasting Rules, Puja Rituals And Significance
Don't Miss
- News Will govt conduct research on use of Ganga water for Covid treatment? Minister explains
- Finance How to Link Aadhaar With UAN Number?
- Movies Surprising! Ranbir Kapoor's Co-Star Fawad Khan's Hit Pak Film Set To Release In India; Deets Inside
- Technology Realme X7 Max 5G Gets Realme UI 4.0 Based On Android 13 OS In India
- Sports Jofra Archer nears England return after making squad for South Africa ODI series
- Automobiles Top 5 Cars Launches Of The Year 2022 – Petrol, Diesel, Electric & Hybrid Powertrains
- Education CUET 2023 Exam Dates Out; Check Details Here
- Travel List of Expressways Which Are Proposed To Be Completed In 2023
DIY Face Masks For Pimples: You Just Need 5 Ingredients!
As many as 85 per cent of the population suffers from acne and pimples, which is characterized by papules, comedones, skin redness, and cysts. If left untreated, acne can cause permanent scarring [1].
Fortunately, there are a wide range of treatments available - and you do not always have to visit the drugstore or your dermatologist for effective treatment. Yes, DIY face masks for pimples are one the best ways to treat pimples at home.
Is there anything more frustrating than an unexpected breakout? The good news is that home-made face masks for acne can be an effective and relatively simple way to treat acne of any type, whether it is an occasional stress breakout or a chronic condition.
Additionally, spot treating acne can reduce inflammation and kill bacteria without affecting other areas of the face that are not affected.
Here are three home-made face masks for pimples.
DIY Face Masks For Pimples
1. Aloe vera mask
Step 1: Make a blend of aloe vera and turmeric or green tea
Step 2: After applying the mask, leave it on for 15 to 20 minutes.
Step 3:Wash it off with lukewarm water
The aloe plant contains naturally occurring salicylic acid and sulphur, making it an ideal anti-acne remedy, particularly for individuals with oily skin. It also contains a soothing effect, which may be useful if acne is extremely inflamed and inflamed [2].
The turmeric or green tea powder in this mask reduces the production of oil and increases the sensitivity of the skin.
2. Turmeric and honey mask
Step 1: Combine 1/2 teaspoon turmeric with 1 tablespoon honey.
Step 2: After applying the mask, leave it on for ten to fifteen minutes.
Step 3: Wash it off with lukewarm water.
As a natural anti-inflammatory, turmeric can reduce inflammation in the skin. Turmeric can be applied topically as a powder or plant [3]. In addition to being antioxidant-rich, honey is naturally antibacterial and antimicrobial, so mixing it with it may help soothe inflamed skin and prevent future breakouts [4].
3. Tea tree clay mask
Step 1: Add one to two drops of tea tree oil to your clay mask.
Step 2: The mask should be worn for ten to fifteen minutes, but not for more than 30 minutes.
Step 3: Wash it off with cold water.
As an antibacterial and anti-inflammatory, tea tree oil has been tested and proven to be effective against acne. However, it is particularly potent when used in large doses and directly on the skin [5].
Since it has potential hormone-disrupting properties, you can dilute 1 to 2 drops with honey or in your calcium bentonite clay mask, which acts as a barrier between your skin and possible irritants.
Note: Always do a patch-test to check for allergies and irritation.
- skin careRose Water For Dry Skin: 3 Ways To Use It, Esp In Winter
- skin careTara Sutaria’s DIY Skincare: Its A Special Mix By Her Grandma
- skin careDetoxifying DIY Facial: Get Healthy, Glowing Skin In Just 6 Steps!
- skin careTimeless Beaut Nadiya Moidu Shares Homemade Mask For Glowing Skin
- skin careKareena Kapoor Khan’s Key Ingredient For DIY Facials: 3 Ways You Can Use It!
- skin careSix DIY Beauty Ingredients That Can Cause More Harm Than Good
- body carePriyanka Chopra's DIY Answers For Monsoon And Winter Beauty Problems
- bollywood wardrobeUrfi Javed’s 7 DIY Outfits That Reflect Her Love For Creative Fashion
- skin careAishwarya Rai Bachchan Skincare Routine: How The Former Miss World Takes Care Of Her Skin; 3 DIY Face Packs
- skin care5 DIY Face Scrubs For The Radiant Glow
- skin careSonam Kapoor Ahuja's DIY Skincare Is All About Besan Flour, Coconut Oil And Clay Face Masks
- hair careAnushka Sharma Haircare: A Protein-Packed DIY Hair Mask For Strong And Healthy Tresses