Just In
- 1 hr ago Amazon Sale 2021: Redeem Up To 70% Discounts On Winter Essentials And Appliances
- 1 hr ago Sonakshi Sinha Looks Awesome In Her Olive-Green Outfit For The Big Picture Finale
- 2 hrs ago Children Vulnerable To Infectious Diseases Mainly Due To Climate Change, Says Study
- 5 hrs ago Deep Brain Stimulation With Advanced Brain Sensing Technology For Parkinson’s Disease
Don't Miss
- News Pics of Pak forces surrendering in 1971 war, ceasefire pact on display from Thursday
- Movies Pushpa: Allu Arjun Is All Praise For Co-Star Rashmika Mandanna; Calls Her ‘Crushmika’
- Technology How To Buy On JioMart, Recharge Jio Prepaid Number Via WhatsApp
- Travel Best Places In India You Can Visit During Christmas
- Finance What Are Unlisted Securities? Is It Good For Investment?
- Sports ISL: Bengaluru FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Preview, Team News, Timings, Where to Watch, Live Streaming Details
- Education Assam TET Result 2021 Declared For Lower Primary, Upper Primary Exam At ssa.assam.gov.in
- Automobiles Charging An EV To Full Capacity Takes Just 15 Minutes: Hero Electric Collaborates With Log9 Materials
6 Christmas Beauty Tips To Keep You Glowing This Holiday Season!
You'll want to look your best whether you're driving home for Christmas or going to glitzy parties to see old friends over the holidays. It doesn't have to be complicated or expensive to dress up for the holidays. You can still slay the holiday parties and the frenzy that goes with them, even if you don't have time to primp yourself up. So get glowing this holiday season with our essential beauty tips for this holiday season.
Christmas Beauty Tips For Your Skin
1. Stay hydrated
December's cold and late nights can make your skin look tired. So make sure you drink water all day long to stay hydrated and prevent breakouts. And no, alcohol and wine don't count.
2. Eat well
It is easier to reach for comfort food when juggling multiple tasks than tossing up a salad. Too much junk food will knock your energy levels right when you need them most. Making meals in advance and putting them in ready-to-go containers can save you from grabbing a potato chips' bag just because it's convenient. If you can't eat well, food supplements can give you a boost; they'll make sure you get the vitamins and minerals you need.
3. Exfoliate regularly
December's cold, dry weather makes your skin look dull and dry. This is because dead skin cells pile up faster when you're dehydrated. By regularly exfoliating the dull, dead top layer of skin, your skin will be able to keep up with winter dryness, as new skin cells will be able to absorb the hydrating boost they need. Finish with natural oil to seal in moisture. Exfoliate at least twice weekly.
4. Massage the eyes
Holidays mean late nights. Partying might leave you tired, but it doesn't mean you have to look it. Instead, use a natural oil such as coconut or almond oil and gently massage your eyes, starting at the outer corners of the under-eyes and moving towards the inner corners, then the inner corners of the upper lids, and out towards the outer corners.
Using an under-eye mask will help you get much-needed moisture and hydration.
5. Lip care
Lips are the first thing to dry up as the cold months approach. Make sure you replenish your lips' moisture regularly to prevent chapped lips. Putting moisture on lips with dead skin is pointless because it's just sitting on top and can't get to the new skin cells. Remove the dry, top layer of skin from your lips with a lip scrub.
6. After party care
Always take your makeup off, even if you're too tired at the end of the night. Winter weather, late nights, and alcohol can leave your skin looking less than rosy. When you add makeup left on overnight, your skin goes for a toss. Cleanse and moisturize your face thoroughly.
Hopefully, you'll find these beauty tips helpful. No matter how frantic this season gets, just remember to save time where you can, have fun along the way, and look great. Have a great holiday season!