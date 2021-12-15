6 Christmas Beauty Tips To Keep You Glowing This Holiday Season! Skin Care oi-Amritha K

You'll want to look your best whether you're driving home for Christmas or going to glitzy parties to see old friends over the holidays. It doesn't have to be complicated or expensive to dress up for the holidays. You can still slay the holiday parties and the frenzy that goes with them, even if you don't have time to primp yourself up. So get glowing this holiday season with our essential beauty tips for this holiday season.

Christmas Beauty Tips For Your Skin

1. Stay hydrated

December's cold and late nights can make your skin look tired. So make sure you drink water all day long to stay hydrated and prevent breakouts. And no, alcohol and wine don't count.

2. Eat well

It is easier to reach for comfort food when juggling multiple tasks than tossing up a salad. Too much junk food will knock your energy levels right when you need them most. Making meals in advance and putting them in ready-to-go containers can save you from grabbing a potato chips' bag just because it's convenient. If you can't eat well, food supplements can give you a boost; they'll make sure you get the vitamins and minerals you need.

3. Exfoliate regularly

December's cold, dry weather makes your skin look dull and dry. This is because dead skin cells pile up faster when you're dehydrated. By regularly exfoliating the dull, dead top layer of skin, your skin will be able to keep up with winter dryness, as new skin cells will be able to absorb the hydrating boost they need. Finish with natural oil to seal in moisture. Exfoliate at least twice weekly.

4. Massage the eyes

Holidays mean late nights. Partying might leave you tired, but it doesn't mean you have to look it. Instead, use a natural oil such as coconut or almond oil and gently massage your eyes, starting at the outer corners of the under-eyes and moving towards the inner corners, then the inner corners of the upper lids, and out towards the outer corners.

Using an under-eye mask will help you get much-needed moisture and hydration.

5. Lip care

Lips are the first thing to dry up as the cold months approach. Make sure you replenish your lips' moisture regularly to prevent chapped lips. Putting moisture on lips with dead skin is pointless because it's just sitting on top and can't get to the new skin cells. Remove the dry, top layer of skin from your lips with a lip scrub.

6. After party care

Always take your makeup off, even if you're too tired at the end of the night. Winter weather, late nights, and alcohol can leave your skin looking less than rosy. When you add makeup left on overnight, your skin goes for a toss. Cleanse and moisturize your face thoroughly.

Hopefully, you'll find these beauty tips helpful. No matter how frantic this season gets, just remember to save time where you can, have fun along the way, and look great. Have a great holiday season!

Wednesday, December 15, 2021