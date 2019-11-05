Are You Over-Moisturising Your Skin? Its Signs And How It Affects Your Skin Skin Care oi-Monika Khajuria

Moisturising is a skincare step whose importance we can't emphasise enough on. It is a known fact that moisturisers help to maintain healthy skin.[1] Considered merely a cosmetic product by many, moisturisers play a major role in tackling various skincare issues.

They hydrate the face, protect the skin from harmful UV rays of the sun( the moisturisers that have SPF in them), have anti-ageing properties and improves the appearance of the skin.[2] All these factors make moisturisers a must-have product in our skincare routine. If such is the case, can we over-moisturise the skin? And if we do, does it have any harmful consequences? Let's find out.

Can You Over-moisturise The Skin?

Yes, you can. And it happens more than you would think. Moisturisers are ideally supposed to hydrate your face. And many people are under the impression that the effectiveness of the moisturiser is proportional to its quantity. While, in truth, that is not the case. Moisturisers are generally a concentrated formula and that means you don't need much of it. Just a pump will do the job. And it should be easily absorbed into the skin. And if you over-moisturise that doesn't happen.

Signs That Indicate That You Are Over-moisturising The Skin

Now that we know that we can over-moisturise the face, let look at the tell-all signs of whether you are over-moisturising or not.

Your skin feels greasy.

The make-up products don't sit right on your face.

You feel bumps in your skin.

The skin is inflamed.

It takes a lot of time for the products to sink into your skin.

What Happens When You Over-moisturise Your Skin?

While moisturising the skin is quite important to maintain healthy skin, overdoing it can cause a lot of damage to your skin. Over-moisturising can result in lazy, dull and tired skin. Your skin produces sebum that keeps the skin hydrated and moisturised and helps to maintain skin texture and flexibility. When you over-moisturise, your skin thinks that you already have enough and thus doesn't produce the amount you need to maintain healthy skin.

Also, as said above, moisturise have a thick formulation, so if you over-moisturise, it leads to clogged pores and this can lead to skin issues such as acne, blackheads, bumps in the skin and increase in the buildup of dead skin cells. So, now you know why you shouldn't ever over-moisturise.

How Often Should You Moisturise Your Skin?[3]

You can moisturiser every day. In fact, a moisturiser can be used twice in a day, once in the morning and once in the night as a part of your morning and night skincare routine respectively.

How To Prevent Over-moisturising The Skin

Okay, the easiest thing that you can do to prevent over-moisturising is to apply the moisturiser while your skin is still damp. This ensures that you don't feel the need to add that extra moisture to your skin that might harm it.

It is also a great idea to exfoliate the skin, at least once a week, before applying moisturisers. This helps to remove dead skin cells and unclog skin pores, thereby improving the absorption of the product.

You can also use a toner before you apply the moisturiser. The toner will ensure that the moisturiser is absorbed well into the skin.

And lastly, start with a small quantity of the product. And try to understand your skin and how much product would your skin require.

