Just In
- 1 hr ago Weekly Horoscope, 01 January To 07 January 2023, Check This Week Horoscope Prediction For All Zodiac Signs
- 3 hrs ago Daily Horoscope, 01 January 2023: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
- 9 hrs ago New Year 2023: Must-Have Beauty Products For The New Year
- 11 hrs ago Signs Of Miscarriage At 4 Weeks: Important Things To Look Out For
Don't Miss
- Movies Bigg Boss 16: Vikas Manaktala Calls Bigg Boss Biased Post Elimination; Says ‘Unka Game Hai But….’
- Technology Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G Price Dropped; Brings Android Smartphone Under The ₹20,000 Mark
- Finance Top 5 Small Cap Stocks That Witnessed Steep Decline After Bonus Issue In 2022
- News Like in Kashmir, the inner-rot in Kerala needs to be cleaned up to beat down the Islamic radicals
- Sports Sports Calendar 2023: Full List of Big Events, Start Date, Venues; Hockey, Cricket WCs, Asiad to headline
- Travel Are You Curious to Know Which Countries Will Celebrate New Year First and Last?
- Automobiles Dakar 2023 Prologue Stage Results: Ekstrom & Price Claim Wins - Hero's Branch Finishes Third
- Education NEP, CUET: Universities, colleges see major changes in admission, teaching processes
New Year 2023: Beauty Resolutions For Healthy Skin In 2023
It is common for new year's resolutions to be followed for one month at the most, then to fizzle out. Ever wondered why? The obvious answer is - lack of commitment. Therefore, it makes sense to set effortless and attainable new year's resolutions.
There is a good chance that you are reading this and you have some dubious skincare habits. Perhaps you find it difficult to throw away your old makeup, or maybe you don't wash your face enough. However, if one of your 2023 objectives is to achieve healthy, happy skin, you need not look any further.
Beauty Resolutions For Healthy Skin In 2023
1. Sleep more
This one is a go-to rule! Getting enough sleep is essential for maintaining our overall health, but it is also essential for maintaining our skin's health. When we don't get enough shut-eye, our skin shows it: dark circles, puffy eyes, and a dull, uneven complexion are some of the problems.
Therefore, one of the best things you can do for your skin is to resolve to get more sleep. Attempt to sleep for at least 7-8 hours per night, and your skin will greatly benefit.
2. Stay hydrated
Keeping your skin hydrated is key to healthy, glowing skin. Water helps flush out toxins and keeps your skin cells hydrated. When we do not drink enough water, our skin looks dull, dry, and lifeless. You'll see a big difference in your skin's appearance if you drink eight glasses of water a day.
3. Make it easy-peasy
Skincare doesn't have to be complicated - experts warn against buying too many flashy new products or having a 12-step routine. Make sure you customise your skincare and choose high-performance products packed with natural actives to achieve optimal skin health and a lifelong glow.
4. Add an active ingredient
Make your New Year's resolution to follow a simple skincare routine with good active ingredients. Depending on your skin's specific needs, different products can be introduced, whatever your skin type.
5. Don't use heat without protection
Using heat without protecting your hair can cause heat damage, even when you're just blow-drying. Most products now contain heat-protective ingredients as well as styling performance.
6. Use cuticle oil
The one thing experts wants everyone to start doing next year is to use cuticle oil every day. Use it every day, to nourish your nails and cuticles.
On A Final Note...
In 2023, you can achieve healthier, more radiant skin by revamping your skincare routine, eating healthier food, and improving your diet.
- insyncWhy Do The Chinese Celebrate The New Year For A Stretch Of 15 Days?
- kidsNew Year 2023: Tips To Make Your Baby's First New Year's Special
- diabetesNew Year 2023: New Year's Resolutions For People With Diabetes
- insyncNew Year 2023: A List Of Tabooed Activities For The New Year Day
- make up tipsNew Year 2023: How To Party-Proof Your Makeup
- insyncNew Year 2023: Choose The Colours Of The New Year To Bring The Sparkle And Cheer To Your Life
- pulseNew Year 2023: Silent Disco Is Perfect For Those Who Enjoy Parties But Hate Loud Noises
- diet fitnessNew Year 2023: Ways To Refresh Your 2023 Diet And Fitness Resolutions
- insyncNew Year 2023: Safety Measures To Follow During The New Year Celebrations
- astrologyNew Year 2023: Feng Shui Tips For Enhancing Luck In The Chinese New Year
- wellnessNew Year 2023: How To Cure A Hangover Headache? Tips And Tricks
- insyncNew Year 2023: Are Kids Born On New Year Lucky? Old Wives’ Tales Tell You All